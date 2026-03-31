Rajasthan Human Rights Commission Issues Strict Guidelines For IPL Matches In Jaipur
Rajasthan Human Rights Commission issues strict IPL guidelines, mandating transparent ticketing, improved facilities, better crowd management, and safety measures for spectators in Jaipur.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Jaipur: In view of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has issued strict guidelines for the administration and organisers. The Commission made it clear that negligence towards spectators’ convenience, safety and rights in large sporting events will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Organisers have been directed to ensure high standards of arrangements. The Commission emphasised that the objective of these directions is not just the smooth conduct of matches but also the protection of spectators’ rights, thereby promoting a positive image of Jaipur and Rajasthan.
Transparent Ticketing Must
In an order issued by the single bench of the Commission, Chairman Justice G R Moolchandani stated that sports is not only a source of entertainment but also an important part of physical and mental development. With thousands attending IPL matches, maintaining high standards is essential.
The order also referred to past complaints of ticket black market and the unavailability of tickets for genuine spectators. The Commission has directed that tickets must be made available through a transparent process at reasonable rates, and strict action must be taken against black marketing.
Focus On Basic Facilities
The Commission has further instructed that separate and safe arrangements be put in place for women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities in stadiums. It stressed that providing equal facilities and security to all sections of spectators is the responsibility of organisers.
Basic amenities such as drinking water, clean toilets, adequate shade, proper seating arrangements and emergency medical facilities must be ensured.
Additionally, detailed planning has been mandated for crowd control, parking, emergency exits and fire safety measures. The commission has directed the police, municipal corporation, health department, sports department and district administration to work in coordination.
All concerned departments have been asked to submit a detailed compliance report to the Commission. Notably, a total of four IPL 2026 matches will be played at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, all of which will be home matches of the Rajasthan Royals.
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