ETV Bharat / sports

Rajasthan Human Rights Commission Issues Strict Guidelines For IPL Matches In Jaipur

Jaipur: In view of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has issued strict guidelines for the administration and organisers. The Commission made it clear that negligence towards spectators’ convenience, safety and rights in large sporting events will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Organisers have been directed to ensure high standards of arrangements. The Commission emphasised that the objective of these directions is not just the smooth conduct of matches but also the protection of spectators’ rights, thereby promoting a positive image of Jaipur and Rajasthan.

Transparent Ticketing Must

In an order issued by the single bench of the Commission, Chairman Justice G R Moolchandani stated that sports is not only a source of entertainment but also an important part of physical and mental development. With thousands attending IPL matches, maintaining high standards is essential.

The order also referred to past complaints of ticket black market and the unavailability of tickets for genuine spectators. The Commission has directed that tickets must be made available through a transparent process at reasonable rates, and strict action must be taken against black marketing.