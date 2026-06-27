Rainbow Flags Dot Iran And Egypt's Match As Seattle Celebrates Pride During The World Cup
Iran's federation stated that Iran and Egypt, as Muslim countries, share deep cultural and religious commonalities, reflecting the shared values and beliefs of their people.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Seattle: Rainbow flags fluttered among the sea of Iranian and Egyptian banners at Seattle’s World Cup stadium Friday, as teams from two of the most repressive countries for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people took to the field.
It was just a coincidence that the city’s “Pride Match” ended up as a high-stakes matchup between Iran and Egypt — ultimately a 1-1 draw — and it came with plenty of pushback from both countries. But Seattle officials and its soccer community say the distinctive pairing was an opportunity to showcase the city’s inclusivity as well as the common ground that can be found at the World Cup.
Some milled about the stadium with Pride Match scarves, while others had painted their faces with rainbows or clutched free flags handed out by a human rights organization. One man toted a large sign that spelled out PRIDE as an acronym: “Proud, Respectful, Inclusive, Diverse, Egyptian.”
Stacy Harbour works for an LGBTQ+ nonprofit invited by the local organizing committee and brought 20 young people to the match. Harbour said she’s glad these two countries were the ones competing.
“There are groups of folks that live here in Seattle that are of Egyptian, Iranian descent. This is their opportunity to represent their intersectional identities,” she said. “This is an opportunity to show the world what Seattle is. And Seattle is an inclusive city. We always have been, we always will be.”
Pride celebrations are low-key inside the stadium
Same-sex relations are illegal in Iran, where gay men have been executed on sodomy charges, while Egypt has prosecuted gay and lesbian people and suppressed outward expressions of gay pride, including rainbow flags. The countries had complained to FIFA about the “Pride Match” and asked that the celebrations be canceled. In a statement earlier Friday, Iran's federation said it had made its position clear to FIFA in multiple letters and meetings and was assured “that no ceremonies or promotional activities related to this issue will take place inside the stadium or as part of the official match programme.”
“Iran and Egypt are two Muslim countries with deep cultural and religious commonalities, and the views expressed by both federations reflect the shared values and beliefs of the people of the two nations,” Iran's federation said.
The pre-match festivities on the field did not include any references to Pride, and by halftime, some fans said they were disappointed by the lack of Pride-related celebrations. "I don’t expect a lot from FIFA, so I am not that surprised, but it’s a little disappointing," said Hunter Schafer, of Seattle, wearing a rainbow headband.
The Associated Press sent requests for comment on how the Pride Match unfurled to the Iranian and Egyptian federations, as well as the organizing committee, on Friday night. Hana Tadesse, a spokesperson for Seattle’s World Cup organizing committee, said before the match that FIFA treats the rainbow flag as a statement of human rights and would allow fans to wave it inside the stadium.
British activist Peter Tatchell brought a protest placard that read, “Iran & Egypt ban gay footballers. It's against FIFA rules.” He said in a statement that officials at the stadium tried to confiscate the poster, but he refused to hand it over and was ultimately told he couldn't leave his seat. A separate request for comment on the incident was sent to the organizing committee.
The ‘Pride Match’ makes fans feel seen
Anthony Vega, 50, stood outside the stadium more than three hours before kickoff, waving a large rainbow flag he planned to bring inside. At his first World Cup match after winning the ticket lottery, he said he thought more people would be outside with Pride flags.
“If one or two kids in Iran or Egypt see who we really are as Americans and how we are accepting, especially here in my home, that could change the lives for a lot of people, or them,” said Vega, who celebrated his first Pride in 1991. Paul Kahl, a West Seattle native who wore a purple shirt in support of Pride, said he didn't experience any issues getting into the stadium.
“I think there’s a difference between the fans of a country versus the government of a country. And, their government’s not here,” he said. “Their fans are here to see the game. It’s the World Cup. You leave your politics at the door.”
The match coincided with Seattle’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, including its popular Pride parade planned for the weekend. Sara Bunn, who identifies as pansexual, started to tear up, standing outside the stadium with a Pride flag wrapped around her shoulders and a shirt that read, “Trans People Belong.” “This is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bunn said, “and it’s really cool to be able to be a part of it and be a part of history of us being able to be represented.”
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