Rain Set To Recast Strategy Of Spin Over Pace At India Pakistan T20 World Cup Match

By Meenakshi Rao

Colombo: As the clock moves toward 7 pm in Colombo, the focus will not rest solely on Surya's India and Salman's Pakistan. All eyes will also be fixed on the skies above the R. Premadasa Stadium, where a developing depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to push rain bands across the city through the afternoon and into the evening.

Weather forecasts indicate intermittent showers during the day, with the most significant threat of rain expected between 5 pm and 8 pm — directly overlapping with toss and start time. Heavy cloud cover, high humidity and the possibility of thunderstorms suggest that a delayed start or a truncated contest will be more than just a remote scenario.

And in a T20 World Cup setting, the rain rules are clear — and unforgiving.

Team India's practice session ahead of today's game against Pakistan. (PTI)

Under ICC playing conditions for the T20 World Cup, every effort will be made to complete the full 20 overs per side. A 60-minute delay can be tackled with no reduction in overs. However, overs will begin to reduce after the 60-minute window and will cut into playing time.

The minimum requirement for a result is five overs per side. If at least five overs are not completed for both teams, the match will be declared a no-result, and the points will be shared.

Revised targets in a shortened chase will be calculated using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Importantly, there is no reserve day for this group-stage fixture — reserve days are allocated only for the semi-finals and the Final. That means whatever time is lost tonight will not be recovered tomorrow.