Rahul Dravid Returns To Cricket In New Role, Will Be Part Of The European T20 Premier League
Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will be part of the European T20 Premier League.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: After performing the roles of a batter, wicketkeeper, captain and coach, Rahul Dravid will be seen in a new role. The former Indian captain and the head coach have become the co-owners of Dublin's franchise for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which is scheduled to be played this year.
The franchise has been named as Dublin Guardians, and it will see an association between two former Indian cricketers, as Rahul Dravid will be seen working with Ravichandran Ashwin. The former Indian off-spinner will captain the franchise in the inaugural season of the tournament, according to the BBC Sports.
Rahul Dravid Announced as the Team Owner of Dublin Guardians Franchise in European T20 Premier League!🔥#RahulDravid #ETPL pic.twitter.com/ktvMfoQv97— PR (@PrabaharanRagul) May 11, 2026
For the universe, Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket in December 2024 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, he had stated that he wants to continue playing sports in the overseas T20 league. He was all set to play the Big Bash League (BBL) season last year but missed out on it due to a knee injury. The 39-year-old will also feature in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 for the San Francisco Unicorns.
Rahul Dravid reacts
Reflecting on the decision to buy the team, Dravid said that the vision behind the tournament attracted him towards the league.
“What attracted me to ETPL was the larger vision behind it, the opportunity to help grow cricket in Europe by strengthening grassroots development and creating pathways for emerging talent across Ireland and Europe. Dublin already has a passionate cricketing community and enormous potential for growth. Nurturing the next generation has always been important to me, and I believe ETPL can play a meaningful role in that journey," said Dravid in a statement issued by the league.
European T20 Premier League has announced Rahul Dravid as the owner of Dublin franchise.— Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) May 11, 2026
The team has been named Dublin Guardians. pic.twitter.com/kVji5mqMeM
The league is expected to feature multiple global T20 stars like Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen.
Six-team structure for the tournament
With Dravid’s inclusion as Dublin Guardians owner, the ETPL has now completed the six-team framework. The competition features from Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.
Teams and their owners
Dublin franchise – Rahul Dravid
Belfast franchise – Glenn Maxwell and Rohan Lund
Edinburgh franchise – Kyle Mills, Nathan McCullum & Rachel Wiseman
Glasgow franchise –Vipul Aggarwal and Chris Gayle
Amsterdam franchise – Steve Waugh, Jamie Dwyer and Tim Thomas
Rotterdam franchise – Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, Glashin and Samir Shah, with Madhukar Shree as Managing Partner