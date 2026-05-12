ETV Bharat / sports

Rahul Dravid Returns To Cricket In New Role, Will Be Part Of The European T20 Premier League

Hyderabad: After performing the roles of a batter, wicketkeeper, captain and coach, Rahul Dravid will be seen in a new role. The former Indian captain and the head coach have become the co-owners of Dublin's franchise for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which is scheduled to be played this year.

The franchise has been named as Dublin Guardians, and it will see an association between two former Indian cricketers, as Rahul Dravid will be seen working with Ravichandran Ashwin. The former Indian off-spinner will captain the franchise in the inaugural season of the tournament, according to the BBC Sports.

For the universe, Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket in December 2024 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, he had stated that he wants to continue playing sports in the overseas T20 league. He was all set to play the Big Bash League (BBL) season last year but missed out on it due to a knee injury. The 39-year-old will also feature in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 for the San Francisco Unicorns.

Rahul Dravid reacts

Reflecting on the decision to buy the team, Dravid said that the vision behind the tournament attracted him towards the league.

“What attracted me to ETPL was the larger vision behind it, the opportunity to help grow cricket in Europe by strengthening grassroots development and creating pathways for emerging talent across Ireland and Europe. Dublin already has a passionate cricketing community and enormous potential for growth. Nurturing the next generation has always been important to me, and I believe ETPL can play a meaningful role in that journey," said Dravid in a statement issued by the league.