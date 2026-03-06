ETV Bharat / sports

Rahul Dravid And Ravichandran Ashwin Join Hands To Invest In The European T20 League

Hyderabad: Legendary Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin are all set to be part of an Indian consortium set to buy a team in the European T20 league (ETPL). The consortium will acquire the Glasgow-based franchise in the six-team tournament, according to a report by BBC Sport.

The ETPL is also selling their second Dutch franchise, based in Rotterdam, to a South African group of investors. Notably, the consortium is led by ex-Proteas stars Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, and Jonty Rhodes. Other franchises based in Amsterdam, Belfast, and Edinburgh have been sold to Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. Only the Dublin franchise remains unsold.

There is still no clear picture of Ashwin playing in the league. The 39-year-old bid farewell to international cricket in December 2024 and also retired from the IPL last year. He was supposed to play in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Thunders but a knee injury sidelined him from the tournament.

The report also reflected on Ashwin’s participation in the BBL.

"Ashwin's involvement is an intriguing one and raises the tantalising prospect of him playing in the ETPL in what would be a major coup for the organisers," the report said.