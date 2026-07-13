ETV Bharat / sports

End Of Bazball Era! Rahul Dravid Among Contenders For England Coaching Role After McCullum Steps Down

Hyderabad: England's Test team has ushered in a new era with a change in the leadership and coaching roles. After Ben Stokes' retirement, Brendon McCullum has stepped down as the head coach of the Test team. According to a report by the Daily Telegraph, Indian great Rahul Dravid has emerged as one of the contenders to succeed Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach. The list of potential candidates also includes former England coach Andy Flower and ex-England spinner Richard Dawson.

McCullum's tenure as England Test coach

McCullum's four-year tenure as Test coach came to an end after England's 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand. After, the England and Wales Cricket Board decided that "the time is right to make a change" ahead of next year's Ashes. Although he will remain in charge of the white-ball teams.

McCullum took over the job in 2022, replacing Chris Silverwood. His approach to encouraging the team to adopt an aggressive template coined the term 'Bazball'.

His tenure included impressive wins over New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan. However, the results dipped later, and the team suffered series losses to India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Also, they faced a disappointing 4-1 Ashes thrashing in Australia.

“I’ve absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. There’ve been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that’s all part of taking on a challenge like this," McCullum said in a statement.