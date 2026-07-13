End Of Bazball Era! Rahul Dravid Among Contenders For England Coaching Role After McCullum Steps Down
Rahul Dravid has emerged as a contender for the head coach role of the England Test team after Brendon McCullum stepped down.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: England's Test team has ushered in a new era with a change in the leadership and coaching roles. After Ben Stokes' retirement, Brendon McCullum has stepped down as the head coach of the Test team. According to a report by the Daily Telegraph, Indian great Rahul Dravid has emerged as one of the contenders to succeed Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach. The list of potential candidates also includes former England coach Andy Flower and ex-England spinner Richard Dawson.
McCullum's tenure as England Test coach
McCullum's four-year tenure as Test coach came to an end after England's 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand. After, the England and Wales Cricket Board decided that "the time is right to make a change" ahead of next year's Ashes. Although he will remain in charge of the white-ball teams.
Brendon McCullum will stand down as England Men’s Test Head Coach but continue to lead the England Men’s White Ball teams.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2026
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McCullum took over the job in 2022, replacing Chris Silverwood. His approach to encouraging the team to adopt an aggressive template coined the term 'Bazball'.
His tenure included impressive wins over New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan. However, the results dipped later, and the team suffered series losses to India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Also, they faced a disappointing 4-1 Ashes thrashing in Australia.
“I’ve absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. There’ve been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that’s all part of taking on a challenge like this," McCullum said in a statement.
Thank you, Brendon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n4E1U2dGf7— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2026
“It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey. Of course I’m gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I’ve got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward.
Will Dravid take the assignment as England head coach?
The 53-year-old Dravid, who guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, is seen as a potential candidate because of his "meticulous" approach and deep understanding of the game. However, the report also pointed out that Dravid has "no desire" to take the role of coaching full-time.
"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," a source said, as quoted by the report.
Who all are in the race?
The list of potential candidates includes Zimbabwe great Andy Flower, who led the side to three Ashes series victories and the No. 1 Test ranking. He has also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to consecutive IPL titles. Dawson, currently head coach of Glamorgan, is also considerd as the potential option. Other names mentioned in the report also include Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former Australia coach Justin Langer.
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