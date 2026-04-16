ETV Bharat / sports

R Vaishali Wins FIDE Women's Candidates; Set To Face Ju Wenjun For Women's World Championship

New Delhi: Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali clinched the FIDE Women's Candidates title after defeating Kateryna Lagno in the final round on Wednesday in Cyprus. The ace Chess player has now secured her place in the Women's World Championship match, where she will face reigning champion Ju Wenjun later this year.

The 24-year-old R Vaishali clinched the FIDE Women's Candidates title by a narrow margin of half a point, sealing her triumph with a crucial final-round victory over Kateryna Lagno. Playing with the white pieces, Vaishali produced a clinical and composed performance to secure the decisive win and finish at the top of the standings.

Starting the tournament as one of the lowest-rated players in the field, Vaishali's breakthrough run has drawn comparisons to D Gukesh's remarkable Candidates victory in 2024, when he too overcame a lower rating status to emerge champion. Her consistency throughout the event proved vital as she edged past a strong field to book her place in the Women's World Championship match against reigning champion Ju Wenjun.

This marks a significant leap from her previous campaign in 2024, where Vaishali scored 7.5 points and finished in joint-second place. This time, she improved her tally by a full point, finishing clear at the top and sealing one of the biggest achievements of her career.