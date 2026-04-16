ETV Bharat / sports

R Vaishali's Quiet Confidence, Mother's Presence Her Biggest Strengths In World Championship Quest

New Delhi: The newly-crowned Candidates champion R. Vaishali, a soft-spoken and unassuming presence often seen with her mother by her side, stands out for her quiet intensity, shaped by strong values and a grounded upbringing, the kind of Indian sportsperson who lets her game do the talking.

What truly shapes her is the ecosystem she comes from -- a deeply committed chess family that has quietly nurtured excellence without seeking the spotlight, and in that understated, almost self-effacing journey lies her greatest strength.

On Wednesday, Vaishali, the lowest-rated player in the eight-woman field at the Candidates tournament in Paphos, Cyprus, let her quiet game do the talking, springing a fine victory over Kateryna Lagno to seal a place in the World Championship showdown against Ju Wenjun later this year.

For long, Vaishali, 24, had lived in the shadow of her younger and more celebrated brother, R. Praggnanandhaa, who had qualified for the Open section of the Candidates tournament, but a string of underwhelming performances knocked him out of contention early in the 14-round competition, ending his hopes of challenging D. Gukesh for the world title later this year.

Even after Praggnanandhaa's chances faded, the spotlight never quite turned to Vaishali, who is deeply close to her brother and would have felt his disappointment, perhaps even her own dip in morale.

But the quiet presence of her mother, always by their side in a saree and with a calm, unreadable expression, seemed enough to steady her and remind her that not all was lost.

With 8.5 points, she sealed the title this time, a step up from last year in Toronto when Vaishali had qualified for the Candidates but finished joint second, narrowly missing out on a shot at the World Championship.

Silence and few words have long been her forte, shaped in a middle-class household where her father worked as a bank branch manager and her mother was a homemaker.

Vaishali, who became only the third Indian woman Grandmaster after Koneru Humpy and D. Harika in December 2023, quietly rose through the ranks.

She collected age-group titles in plenty and earned her International Master title in 2021, before stepping into the spotlight at the Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Chennai in 2022, where she clinched a historic individual bronze and also helped the team secure a bronze.