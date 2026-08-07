ETV Bharat / sports

How R Praggnanandhaa Secured 47 Lakh Rupees With A Draw Against Javokhir Sindarov In GCT Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz Title?

Hyderabad: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa continued his sublime form, winning the GCT Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz Title with one round to spare. The Indian prodigy drew in the penultimate round match against Javokhir Sindarov. Pragg topped the standings with a score of 23/35 and won $50,000 in prize money. It is Praggnandhaa's maiden title run, and he expressed his joy after securing the title.

"It feels great. When you see the final score, winning with one and a half rounds to spare, everything looks smooth, but that wasn't really the case. It was a crazy tournament. Kudos to Javokhir; he kept fighting until the very end. I'm just happy I managed to get through,” he said after the victory.

"My strategy today was simply not to do anything stupid. Ironically, I managed to do exactly that in the second game. I was completely winning but didn't take the draw when I had the chance, and I ended up losing. That was exactly what I wanted to avoid. Still, I felt the quality of my games was good, so I just tried to stay in control and not overpush," he added.

How did a draw secure the title for Praggnanandhaa?

Praggnanandhaa took the early lead in the rapid section on the first day of the tournament and maintained his form throughout the competition. He lost only two games out of the 27 he appeared in. He secured three wins on the final day of the Blitz before playing a draw against Sindarov in the penultimate round.

Pragg was already leading the pack, and with the draw, he ensured a gap of 1.5 points, which Sindarov won’t be able to fill even if he wins his last game, as a victory will give him only one point.

Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 standings

R. Praggnanandhaa – 23.5 points (13 GCT Points)

Javokhir Sindarov – 22.0 points (10 GCT Points)

Wesley So – 20.5 points (8 GCT Points)

Levon Aronian – 19.0 points (7 GCT Points)

Fabiano Caruana – 17.0 points (5 GCT Points)