Biggest Win Of My Career: Praggnanandhaa Gives First Reaction After Winning Norway Chess
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has given his first reaction after emerging triumphant in the Norway Chess 2026.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Oslo: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win Norway Chess, has come up with his first reaction after the historic triumph. The 20-year-old described his Norway Chess victory as the biggest achievement in his career, emphasising that beating some of the world's elite players — including the great Magnus Carlsen — made the title run specifically memorable.
He also added that the event showcased the highest-ever rating assembled in a tournament and that added to the weight of his victory. The young Indian became the first from the country to win Norway Chess since the tournament's inception in 2013. His impressive title run included two victories against world No. 1 and seven-time champion Carlsen -- a rare feat against one of the game's greatest players. Notably, even players like Vishwanathan Anand hadn't achieved the same feat in the past.
" winning it in a tournament with magnus and 4 wins in a row is special" - @rpraggnachess after winning @NorwayChess 2026! pic.twitter.com/OK56o9dkGo— ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) June 6, 2026
In his statement, Praggnanandhaa said that beating the top players to win the title made it his biggest triumph.
"I think this is like (the biggest win of my career)...also stronger in terms of like average rating. I think, because you have like some 2600s (rating) in Wijk Aan Zee (Tata Steel Chess tournament). But here it's just the top players," said Praggnanandhaa after his final-round win over Vincent Keymer.
"So, yeah, winning this is more special and also, like adding to it, Magnus was there... also winning four (games) in a row. So, certainly this will come like top," he added.
Pragg couldn’t realize that he won Norway Chess 2026! 🤯🏆— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 5, 2026
Congratulations, Pragg! 🥳🔥 #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/B7un878N6h
What makes his win remarkable is the fact that his triumph came in an exceptionally strong field, with all six players in the 'Open' section rated above 2700 and Carlsen leading the pack at 2840.
So Wesley squared off against Alireza, and a classical win for the American would have denied the Indian Grandmaster the title. However, their clash ended in a draw, which opened the doors for Praggnanandhaa. He beat Keymer in classical chess securing the title with three points to his tally.
"I was happy that like, it (So vs Alireza match) was a draw and, like, I mean, I just had to win, but still I had to win (against Keymer)," he said.
Praggnanandhaa added that he plans to play in fewer tournaments to manage his workload and schedule. He also confirmed that he will feature at the World Rapid Team Championship from June 16-22 in Hong Kong.
Looking ahead to the coming months, the young Indian Grandmaster said he plans to play fewer tournaments than last year to better manage his schedule and workload. However, he confirmed he will feature at the World Rapid Team Championship for Chess Gurukul, scheduled from June 16-22 in Hong Kong.
"I mean, most of the players playing here are going to be there (for World Rapid and Blitz Team), and it's going to start in 10 days. But for now, I don't think I'll look at any chess for a bit," he explained.
He also added that beating Carlsen twice helped him lift the title and he is happy to come back in the tournament after a poor start.
"Winning the (matches against Carlsen), I mean, he helped in winning the tournament, so it's still, I think every point counts here. Yeah, I mean, I'm overall happy that I managed to come back like this (from a poor start). For me, it's more special that I won a tournament, especially when Magnus is here."