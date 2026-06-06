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Biggest Win Of My Career: Praggnanandhaa Gives First Reaction After Winning Norway Chess

File photo: R Praggnanandhaa ( PTI )

Oslo: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win Norway Chess, has come up with his first reaction after the historic triumph. The 20-year-old described his Norway Chess victory as the biggest achievement in his career, emphasising that beating some of the world's elite players — including the great Magnus Carlsen — made the title run specifically memorable. He also added that the event showcased the highest-ever rating assembled in a tournament and that added to the weight of his victory. The young Indian became the first from the country to win Norway Chess since the tournament's inception in 2013. His impressive title run included two victories against world No. 1 and seven-time champion Carlsen -- a rare feat against one of the game's greatest players. Notably, even players like Vishwanathan Anand hadn't achieved the same feat in the past. In his statement, Praggnanandhaa said that beating the top players to win the title made it his biggest triumph. "I think this is like (the biggest win of my career)...also stronger in terms of like average rating. I think, because you have like some 2600s (rating) in Wijk Aan Zee (Tata Steel Chess tournament). But here it's just the top players," said Praggnanandhaa after his final-round win over Vincent Keymer. "So, yeah, winning this is more special and also, like adding to it, Magnus was there... also winning four (games) in a row. So, certainly this will come like top," he added.