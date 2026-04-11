R Ashwin Praises Daryl Mitchell For His Tactics Against Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq
R Ashwin has praised New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell for pulling out while facing Usman Tariq in the Pakistan Super League fixture.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell’s tactics to handle Usman Tariq’s spin bowling in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Tariq has been in the headlines for his long pause in the bowling action, and Ashwin had suggested a way to tackle his unorthodox bowling action. Mitchell implemented the same trick, and Ashwin was pleased to see it.
Ashwin had suggested on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, that the batters are within their rights to back off from the delivery as it is completely within the rules. He also encouraged the players to adopt the same approach.
Now it’s upto the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery.— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 11, 2026
If the pause ⌚️ isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away.
The captains & opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins.… https://t.co/16dreiVxlL
Mitchell did the same in the PSL fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi on Friday, April 10.
After the incident, Ashwin posted a message on X, highlighting the incident and posting ‘well done Mitchell’.
“Now it’s up to the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains and opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins. Well done, Mitchell,” he wrote on X handle.
What happened between Mitchell and Tariq
The incident occurred during Rawalpindi’s chase, when Tariq used his well-known strutter at the crease before releasing the ball. Mitchell was seen disturbed by the disruption of the timing and pulled out from the delivery not only once but twice. He stepped away from his stumps and signalled to the umpire that he was not ready to face the delivery. The move from Mitchell caught criticism from n-air commentator Ramiz Raja.
Daryl Mitchell looks like a huge @ashwinravi99 fan. pic.twitter.com/1CGasRZtYJ— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 11, 2026
Despite the controversial moment, Tariq finished the match with figures of 4-0-23-3, which included Mitchell’s wicket. He bowled with good control and an economy of 5.75. Quetta Gladiators won the match by 61 runs after posting 182 for six, led by Rilee Rossouw’s composed 53.