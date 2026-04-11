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R Ashwin Praises Daryl Mitchell For His Tactics Against Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq

File Photo: R Ashwin ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell’s tactics to handle Usman Tariq’s spin bowling in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Tariq has been in the headlines for his long pause in the bowling action, and Ashwin had suggested a way to tackle his unorthodox bowling action. Mitchell implemented the same trick, and Ashwin was pleased to see it. Ashwin had suggested on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, that the batters are within their rights to back off from the delivery as it is completely within the rules. He also encouraged the players to adopt the same approach. Mitchell did the same in the PSL fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi on Friday, April 10.