CSK Star Anshul Kamboj Attends CM Vijay's Oath Ceremony In Chennai? R Ashwin Joins Social Media Talk
CSK fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has suddenly become a topic of discussion amidst Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. During Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Anshul Kamboj suddenly became a topic of discussion.
In fact, just a few hours before the CSK vs LSG match being played at Chepauk, a photograph from Vijay's swearing-in ceremony went rapidly viral on social media. In the photo, the face of a standing security officer bore a striking resemblance to that of CSK bowler Anshul Kamboj.
Duty always comes first, but on a must win match day #CSKVLSG, it’s a bit too much.— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 10, 2026
It’s a day game, get a cab & get to Chepauk ASAP Anshul Kamboj.
Big Game. pic.twitter.com/CautY5PQRu
R Ashwin joins social media discussion
Following this, the photo of the 'police officer' began trending, and former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, in his signature witty style, playfully pulled Kamboj's leg. Writing about Anshul Kamboj on X, Ashwin remarked, "Duty always comes first, but on match days, it takes on a little extra significance. There's a match today—grab a cab quickly and get to Chepauk!"
Don't worry, Anshul Kamboj is here 💪#WhistlePodu #CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/iYDeZsZSAU— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2026
CSK also answers back
Chennai Super Kings also joined in on the banter, sharing a video of Anshul’s bowling, which made it clear that he is with the team, not with Vijay. Although the security officer standing on the podium was not Anshul Kamboj, the fast bowler's popularity in Chennai has surged significantly following Ashwin's social media post.
Kamboj’s performance in the IPL 2026
CSK has acquired Anshul for ₹3.40 crore. This bowler from Haryana has delivered an impressive performance in IPL 2026, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches so far.
It is worth noting that Anshul Kamboj has emerged as a rising star for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 season. This right-arm medium-pacer from Haryana has established himself as a strong contender in the race for the Purple Cap, having taken 17 wickets across 10 matches at an average of 18.71.
In today's match—where Lucknow has set a massive target of 204 runs for Chennai—Anshul delivered a brilliant bowling performance, taking two key wickets while conceding 47 runs in four overs.