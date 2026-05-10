ETV Bharat / sports

CSK Star Anshul Kamboj Attends CM Vijay's Oath Ceremony In Chennai? R Ashwin Joins Social Media Talk

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. During Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Anshul Kamboj suddenly became a topic of discussion.

In fact, just a few hours before the CSK vs LSG match being played at Chepauk, a photograph from Vijay's swearing-in ceremony went rapidly viral on social media. In the photo, the face of a standing security officer bore a striking resemblance to that of CSK bowler Anshul Kamboj.

R Ashwin joins social media discussion

Following this, the photo of the 'police officer' began trending, and former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, in his signature witty style, playfully pulled Kamboj's leg. Writing about Anshul Kamboj on X, Ashwin remarked, "Duty always comes first, but on match days, it takes on a little extra significance. There's a match today—grab a cab quickly and get to Chepauk!"