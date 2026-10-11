ETV Bharat / sports

China Open 2026: Qinwen Zheng Upsets Mirra Andreeva To Become First Chinese Champion In History Of Tournament

Hyderabad: Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng wrote her name in the history books at the WTA China Open on Sunday with a stunning victory over French ‌Open winner Mirra Andreeva by 7-5, 6-4. With the triumph, she became the first-ever Chinese Champion of the tournament.

Wild card ​Zheng was away from the action for nearly six months due to an elbow injury on her dominant right arm. She used powerful forehand strokes to dictate the rallies and also hit some effective winners angling away from her opponent to win them.

Both the players exchanged early breaks in the opening set, but world No. 5 Andreeva held firm to go 5-4 ‌up. Zheng then hit a shot out of bounds, and a break point opportunity for Andreeva was created. The Chinese then saved three break points, and the score was level at 5-5.

Zheng then broke the serve of her opponent with a swift backhand, and it helped her bag the set.

In the second set, Zheng got a decisive break when the score was 4-4 and won the match by 7-5,6-4.

Qinwen Zheng, who won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reached 4th place in the world rankings in 2025. With this, she also became the second Chinese player to enter the WTA top 5 rankings, after former player Li Na.

An elbow injury and surgery earlier this year saw her ranking drop below 50. However, she recovered from the injury and advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open, defeating Iga Swiatek.

Now, she has made her comeback in the tennis world by winning the China Open title on her home soil. The tennis world and fans are pouring in their congratulations for Qinwen Zheng, who has achieved a historic feat.

WTA China Open winners