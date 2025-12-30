ETV Bharat / sports

SA20 2025/26: Quinton de Kock Etches His Name In Record Books By Achieving Major Milestone

Hyderabad: Experienced South Africa batter Quinton de Kock scripted his name in the record books, continuing his stellar form this season. The South African batter showcased a brilliant performance for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their encounter against Pretoria Capitals on December 29.

Sunrisers came in to bat, and they lost opener Jonny Bairstow early in the innings as he was dismissed after scoring just two runs. De Kock played a brilliant knock of 77 runs from 47 balls. During his stay at the crease, the South African became the first wicketkeeper to rack up 10,000 T20 runs while opening the innings. Mohammad Rizwan is in second place in the list by racking up 6284 runs as a wicketkeeper and an opener.

Sunrisers win the match by 48 runs

Sunrisers won the toss and chose to bat. After Baristow was dismissed, De Kock stitched a 116-run partnership for the second wicket. Breetzke chipped in with 52 runs from 33 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and a six. Jordan Hermann also came up with a key contribution of 37 runs from 20 balls, including five boundaries and a six. The team posted 188/6, handing a target of 187 runs for the opposition.