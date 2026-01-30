SA vs WI: Quinton De Kock Rewrites History Books As South Africa Beat West Indies By Eight Wickets
Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock became only the second South African to score 12,000 runs.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa produced an impressive batting display in the fixture against the West Indies in the second T20I, completing the chase of 222 with 15 deliveries to spare. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who reversed his retirement recently, was at the helm of the carnage, scoring 115 runs from 49 deliveries laced with ten sixes. The left-hander completed the century in just 43 balls and also scripted multiple records.
Most T20 runs by a South African
De Kock leads South Africa’s T20 run charts with an impressive tally of 12,113 runs from 430 matches, scoring with an average of 31.46 at a strike rate of 139.10. His tally includes eight centuries and 81 fifties and has surpassed compatriot Faf du Plessis, who has scored 12,041 runs.
Also, he has become the second South African batter to score 12,000 T20 runs and the 11th overall. His century against the West Indies was also the third-fastest by a South African in T20Is. David Miller’s 35-ball ton against Bangladesh in 2017 and Dewald Brevis’ 41-ball effort against Australia last year are the top two fastest centuries in T20 cricket.
De Kock’s century gives South Africa a 2-0 lead
In a high-scoring affair played at the Centurion, Quinton amassed 115 runs while Ryan Rickelton played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs. The stellar show from the duo helped the team take down the target of 222 from 17.4 overs. Akeal Hosein picked up two wickets.
Batting first, the West Indies posted a huge total of 221/4. Shimron Hetmyer scored 75 runs from 42 deliveries and played a key role in South Africa’s impressive total. Brandon King (49) and Sherfane Rutherford (Not Out 57) also chipped in with crucial contributions in the innings.
With the triumph, South Africa has now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final match of the fixture will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.