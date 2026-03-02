US Israel Iran War: PV Sindhu To Miss All England Championship After Being Stranded in Dubai
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will miss the All England Championship, while Lakshya Sen will participate in the event for India.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is unlikely to participate in the All England Championships starting on Tuesday in Birmingham, England. The development comes after the star Indian shuttler was stranded in Dubai amidst the US bombing of Iran and the resultant airspace closure in the Gulf area.
As the airspace in many countries is shut down, the travel disruptions have affected the build-up to the Super 1000 event. Taking to her X handle, Sindhu said that she is stuck in Dubai.
She and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, had a narrow escape after an explosion near the place where they were staying. They were subsequently moved to a secure location after the conflict widened in the Gulf.
According to a report by news agency PTI, Sindhu was supposed to play against Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the opening match, but with Dubai airspace and airport closed, she will pull out of the tournament.
BWF is also monitoring the situation.
"Real-time oversight of the situation and stand ready to assist delegations experiencing delays or route changes. This includes reviewing and preparing potential contingencies within the competition schedule should any players experience delayed arrival," it said.
While Sindhu will pull out of the tournament, her compatriots have reached the venue via alternate routes in Singapore and Africa.
India's top men's singles contender, Lakshya Sen and rising youngster Ayush Shetty have made it to Birmingham without any travel issues. Lakshya will face world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China in Round 1. Ayush will square off against Indonesia's Alwi Farhan in the first round.
In women's singles, Malvika Bansod will be up against Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei of China. Unnati Hooda, who travelled via Africa as her flight was cancelled on Sunday. She will take on Thailand's eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the opening fixture.
In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will kick off their campaign against Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai in the first round.