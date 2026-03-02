ETV Bharat / sports

US Israel Iran War: PV Sindhu To Miss All England Championship After Being Stranded in Dubai

Hyderabad: The Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is unlikely to participate in the All England Championships starting on Tuesday in Birmingham, England. The development comes after the star Indian shuttler was stranded in Dubai amidst the US bombing of Iran and the resultant airspace closure in the Gulf area.

As the airspace in many countries is shut down, the travel disruptions have affected the build-up to the Super 1000 event. Taking to her X handle, Sindhu said that she is stuck in Dubai.

She and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, had a narrow escape after an explosion near the place where they were staying. They were subsequently moved to a secure location after the conflict widened in the Gulf.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Sindhu was supposed to play against Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the opening match, but with Dubai airspace and airport closed, she will pull out of the tournament.

BWF is also monitoring the situation.