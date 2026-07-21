PV Sindhu Reveals How Virat Kohli Played A Role In Her Incredible Comeback In Last Few Months
PV Sindhu has bounced back to form in the last few months, and she won the Japan Open in her recent appearance.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has revealed how a conversation with Virat Kohli helped her comeback from the toughest phase of her career. The former world champion had suffered a toe ligament injury and had to stay away from badminton for three months. From that phase, she bounced back to win her first BWF tour title in the form of the Japan Open 2026 recently.
During her phase of winning the title, Sindhu needed advice from someone who had suffered the same experience of being isolated from the sport.
"One thing I'll always be grateful for is Virat bhai," Sindhu said as quoted by India Today.
"I reached out to him at one of the lowest points of my career. Injuries were piling up, the results weren't coming, and I just needed someone who understood. He replied within minutes, and we met the very next day,” he added.
PV Sindhu said, “I reached out to Virat bhai at one of the lowest points of my career. Injuries were piling up, the results weren’t coming, and I just needed someone who understood. I met Virat the very next day, what we spoke about will always stay between us. But I’ll always be… pic.twitter.com/EwNhzlUVYa— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 20, 2026
Her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, who provided her immense support during her recovery phase, was accompanying her. Sindhu spent hours in conversation with former India captain Virat Kohli.
"What we spoke about will always stay between us. But I'll always be grateful that when I needed someone, he was there. He didn't say much, but every word stayed with Datta and me. Some conversations change the way you see things. That was one of them."
Sindhu beat home favourite Akane Yamaguchi in the final to become the first Indian to win the Japan Open. Also, the 31-year-old became the oldest woman to lift a Super 750 event.
“Today, I know exactly why I wake up for those 5:30 a.m. sessions. And I can honestly say… it isn’t the trophies. It isn’t the wins. It’s something much deeper. And this time, I’ll protect it with everything I have."
Sindhu has been consistent in 2026 and also entered the in top 10 of the rankings. Apart from winning the Japan Open, she also reached the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open, Singapore Open, and the Indonesia Masters.