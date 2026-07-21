ETV Bharat / sports

PV Sindhu Reveals How Virat Kohli Played A Role In Her Incredible Comeback In Last Few Months

Hyderabad: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has revealed how a conversation with Virat Kohli helped her comeback from the toughest phase of her career. The former world champion had suffered a toe ligament injury and had to stay away from badminton for three months. From that phase, she bounced back to win her first BWF tour title in the form of the Japan Open 2026 recently.

During her phase of winning the title, Sindhu needed advice from someone who had suffered the same experience of being isolated from the sport.

"One thing I'll always be grateful for is Virat bhai," Sindhu said as quoted by India Today.

"I reached out to him at one of the lowest points of my career. Injuries were piling up, the results weren't coming, and I just needed someone who understood. He replied within minutes, and we met the very next day,” he added.