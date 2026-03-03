ETV Bharat / sports

'Back Home In Bengaluru': PV Sindhu Returns To India After Being Stranded In Dubai

Hyderabad: India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has returned to her home in Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai Airport after the conflict between the USA, Israel and Iran resulted in the closure of the airspace in the Gulf region. Sindhu was initially supposed to take part in the All England championships, but the travel disruptions changed her plans, and she will not take part in the tournament.

The Indian ace shuttler had a narrow escape after an explosion occurred near her place of stay on March 1. Sindhu has now thanked the ground teams, Dubai authorities and airport staff for ensuring that she and her team are on their way back home safely.

Sindhu said in her post that it is now time for her to reset and figure out the next steps.

"The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back at my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say."