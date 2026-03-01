Iran-Israel War | PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai As Flights Remain Suspended
The military strikes have led to the closure of airspace in the Gulf region and caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 7:37 AM IST|
Updated : March 1, 2026 at 7:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left stranded at Dubai airport on Saturday en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament, after flight operations were suspended owing to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The prestigious tournament is scheduled to start on March 3, 2026.
Sindhu took to 'X' and shared an update saying, "The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport."
She said, "My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us. We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities."
It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply…— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) February 28, 2026
"A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle," she added.
Earlier, Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a video showing a crowded airport with a caption: "All flights suspended until further notice.” Later, the Indian superstar shuttler said she was safe but stuck with her team. She added that the speed at which the tensions have escalated is “terrifying”.
“It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying,” Sindhu wrote on 'X'. “So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend.
The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 1, 2026
A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an… https://t.co/ZdNtuALk0P
“To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you; it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve,” she added. Sindhu said that airports are chaotic with many families “stranded and waiting”.
“Airports are chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. I’m sure the authorities are doing everything in their power, and like everyone here, we’re holding on to patience and hope,” she wrote.
“Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected.” The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979. The military strikes have led to the closure of airspace in the Gulf region and caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.
Air India cancelled all its flights to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, Israel, the airline said in a statement posted on 'X'. The Dubai airport too suspended all operations indefinitely due to airspace closures following missile strikes involving the US, Israel and Iran.
