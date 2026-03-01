ETV Bharat / sports

Iran-Israel War | PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai As Flights Remain Suspended

New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left stranded at Dubai airport on Saturday en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament, after flight operations were suspended owing to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The prestigious tournament is scheduled to start on March 3, 2026.

Sindhu took to 'X' and shared an update saying, "The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport."

She said, "My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us. We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities."

"A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle," she added.

Earlier, Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a video showing a crowded airport with a caption: "All flights suspended until further notice.” Later, the Indian superstar shuttler said she was safe but stuck with her team. She added that the speed at which the tensions have escalated is “terrifying”.