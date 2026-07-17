ETV Bharat / sports

Japan Open: PV Sindhu Enters Semifinal Without Stepping On Court; Ends 15-Year Wait For India

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu made history on Friday as she earned a spot in the semifinals of the Japan Open. She became the first Indian women’s singles player in 15 years to reach the last four of the tournament. She entered the semifinal as former world champion Nozomi Okuhara handed her a walkover in the quarter-final.

The two-time Olympic medalist ended India’s wait at the Super 750 event. Saina Nehwal was the last Indian woman to enter the semifinals in the 2011 edition. She will now square off against former Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China to get a place in the title clash.

The quarter-final clash between Sindhu and home favourite Okuhara had some excitement amongst the crowd, but the latter’s withdrawal meant the Indian shuttler reached the last four without stepping on the court.

The Indian shuttler has been in fine form throughout the week. She commenced her campaign with a commanding 21-14, 21-11 against Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching in the opening round before outclassing world No.5 Han Yue in the pre-quarterfinals by 21-16, 21-14 in just 35 minutes.