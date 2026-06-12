ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2026: PV Sindhu Secures Berth In Semifinal With Victory Over Chen Su Yu

Hyderabad: World No. 10 PV Sindhu booked her place in the semifinals of the Australian Open currently underway at the Quaycentre in Sydney with a dominant victory over Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu.

In a match lasting just 27 minutes, the third-seeded Indian controlled both games from the beginning to seal a 21-6, 21-9 victory. The result marks Sindhu’s second semifinal appearance of the season, having previously reached the last four at the Malaysia Open 2026. The Indian dictated the pace and tempo of the game through her attacking play and sharp court coverage, not allowing her opponent to settle into the match.

Sindhu mixed her powerful smashes with pace variation and precise placement to conquer both sets with ease. She continued her momentum from the previous match, where she registered a dominant 22-20, 21-12 win over her opponent in 42 minutes.