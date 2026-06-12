Australian Open 2026: PV Sindhu Secures Berth In Semifinal With Victory Over Chen Su Yu
PV Sindhu reached the semifinals of the Australian Open by beating Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu in two straight sets.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: World No. 10 PV Sindhu booked her place in the semifinals of the Australian Open currently underway at the Quaycentre in Sydney with a dominant victory over Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu.
In a match lasting just 27 minutes, the third-seeded Indian controlled both games from the beginning to seal a 21-6, 21-9 victory. The result marks Sindhu’s second semifinal appearance of the season, having previously reached the last four at the Malaysia Open 2026. The Indian dictated the pace and tempo of the game through her attacking play and sharp court coverage, not allowing her opponent to settle into the match.
SATHIO GROUP Australian Badminton Open 2026— BWFScore (@BWFScore) June 12, 2026
WS - QF
21 21 🇮🇳PUSARLA V. Sindhu🏅
6 9 CHEN Su Yu
🕚 in 27 minutes
Sindhu mixed her powerful smashes with pace variation and precise placement to conquer both sets with ease. She continued her momentum from the previous match, where she registered a dominant 22-20, 21-12 win over her opponent in 42 minutes.
It is only her second semifinal appearance for the Indian shuttler in eight BWF tournaments this season, a good sign for the former world champion after a campaign which included inconsistent results.
An interesting semifinal awaits Sindhu as the two-time Olympic medallist takes on top seed and three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi. The clash will be the 29th meeting between the two, with Sindhu holding a 15-13 advantage in their head-to-head record. However, the Japanese has won four of their last five encounters.
PV Sindhu doing her magic at the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2026. ✨🏸— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 12, 2026
📸 @badmintonphoto pic.twitter.com/dpvyJ9RJf7
Yamaguchi advanced to the semis with a 21-14, 21-14 victory over India’s Tanvi Sharma in 32 minutes. Tanvi had impressed many with her 21-13, 21-15 win over compatriot Malvika Bansod in the quarterfinal. Also, she had upset fifth seed Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei earlier in the tournament. However, she faltered against Yamaguchi, who is the top seed in the tournament.
In men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun were forced to retire during the second game against opponents from Chinese Taipei.