Uttarkashi's Purnima Scripts Record By Cycling At A Height Of 11,000 Feat

Uttarkashi: Purnima from Raithal village has set a record by becoming the first person to cycle in Dayara Bugyal, located at an altitude of approximately 11,000 feet above sea level. Purnima completed an eight-kilometre track from Raithal to Dayara on a bicycle weighing about 8.5 kilograms. She then cycled for another ten kilometres in the Dayara area, covering places like Nori ka Deru, Kunti ka Seru, and Bakariya Top. This is the first attempt of its kind.

It is worth mentioning that Dayara Bugyal is a place in Uttarkashi with immense potential for tourism development. It is a high-altitude meadow.

Purnima, a girl from Raithal, has taken a new step towards adventure tourism with the help of cycling. Purnima cycled from Raithal to Dayara Bugyal, located at an altitude of 11,000 feet, drawing the government's attention to developing new tourism activities in Dayara.

File Photo: Purnima Cyclist (ETV Bharat)

Dayara Bugyal, a winter tourist destination, has been a host to events like skiing and trekking. However, the place hasn’t witnessed any cycling event being held. With Purnima’s initiative, she has now taken a step towards adventure tourism.