Uttarkashi's Purnima Scripts Record By Cycling At A Height Of 11,000 Feat
Poornima set a record by cycling in Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi, taking a new step towards adventure tourism through cycling.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Purnima from Raithal village has set a record by becoming the first person to cycle in Dayara Bugyal, located at an altitude of approximately 11,000 feet above sea level. Purnima completed an eight-kilometre track from Raithal to Dayara on a bicycle weighing about 8.5 kilograms. She then cycled for another ten kilometres in the Dayara area, covering places like Nori ka Deru, Kunti ka Seru, and Bakariya Top. This is the first attempt of its kind.
It is worth mentioning that Dayara Bugyal is a place in Uttarkashi with immense potential for tourism development. It is a high-altitude meadow.
Purnima, a girl from Raithal, has taken a new step towards adventure tourism with the help of cycling. Purnima cycled from Raithal to Dayara Bugyal, located at an altitude of 11,000 feet, drawing the government's attention to developing new tourism activities in Dayara.
Dayara Bugyal, a winter tourist destination, has been a host to events like skiing and trekking. However, the place hasn’t witnessed any cycling event being held. With Purnima’s initiative, she has now taken a step towards adventure tourism.
Purnima is also a Paragliding pilot
Purnima is also a paragliding pilot. She also does mountain trekking. The Uttarkashi girl has summited Black Peak, which is at an elevation of 6387 meters. Purnima says that she has always dreamt of doing something different since childhood. That was the reason she chose cycling, and she recently completed her dream of cycling in Bugyal.
"Poornima has cycled for the first time, which sends the message that daughters are no less than anyone else. Poornima's cycling in the meadow did not cause any harm whatsoever. Poornima's father, Kundan, works in farming, and she is the youngest of four siblings,” said the former village head of Natin village.
Butter festival in Dayara Bugyal
Each year, the Butter festival is celebrated in the village. Dayara Bugyal Tourism Committee, along with the villagers in the town, celebrated the festival on the day of Sankranti in the Bhadrapad month according to the Hindu calendar. The people play Holi involving milk, yoghurt and butter.
During the month of Shravan, which falls between July and August, people collect butter, milk and yoghurt. Then a pot is filled with yoghurt, which is broken by two characters who are working in the characters of Radha and Krishna.