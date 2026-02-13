ETV Bharat / sports

Punjab Cricket League Will Be Launched On Lines Of IPL: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has approved the launch of the Punjab Cricket League (PCL), which will be played on the lines of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The league, to be organised in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) by forming teams at district and regional levels on the lines of the Indian Premier League, aims to identify young talent and take them on a professional path. Along with this, it aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem of district and state-level leagues in sports so that the youth of the state can be guided towards new opportunities of discipline and national representation by keeping them away from drugs.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "A meeting was held in Chandigarh with senior officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department to discuss various issues, in which discussions were held on promoting sports culture in the state. All the officials were instructed to contribute their maximum in encouraging the youth to participate in sports with the aim of creating a healthy society."

"The Punjab Government will organise the Punjab Cricket League in coordination with the PCA and the BCCI with the aim of nurturing young talent from across the state. Such initiatives have played an important role in world cricket. Cricketers like Imran Khan and Arjuna Ranatunga have given many famous players to world cricket through such initiatives and this league will go a long way in elevating Punjab as a nursery of cricketing talent," added Mann.

Explaining the proposed league structure, Mann said, "This league will be conducted on the lines of the Indian Premier League and teams will be formed on the basis of all districts and geographical regions like Majha, Doaba and Malwa to participate in the tournament. This league will help in generating a talented pool of cricketers for national and international level cricket tournaments."