ETV Bharat / sports

Pune-Based Giripremi Team Scales Mount Everest For Third Time, Hoists Tricolour At World’s Highest Peak

Mumbai: Pune-based mountaineering group Giripremi has once again successfully scaled Mount Everest and hoisted the Indian tricolour atop the world’s highest peak for the third time.

Climbers Vivek Shivde, Mihir Jadhav and Akhil Katkar successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest, situated at an altitude of 8,848.86 metres, at 4:45 AM on May 21. The expedition also included experienced Sherpa climbers Lakpa Sherpa, Urgen Sherpa and Lakpa Tenzing Sherpa.

The team was guided from the Everest Base Camp by veteran mountaineer and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award recipient Umesh Zirpe.

The Giripremi team completed the climb through the traditional South Col route in Nepal. This marks the organisation's third successful Everest expedition after its earlier summits in 2012 and 2013, nearly after 14 years.

The expedition team had departed from Pune on April 2 and spent nearly eight weeks in the Everest region acclimatising to the extreme weather conditions. Their preparation included climbing Lobuche East Peak and multiple rotations up to Camp 2 on Everest.

After launching the final summit push on Sunday, the team steadily advanced toward the summit. Although weather conditions during the current climbing season were relatively favourable, the climbers had to endure nearly 10 hours of continuous climbing in the "Death Zone", which is the region above 8,000 metres where oxygen levels are critically low.