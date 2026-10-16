India Batter Punam Raut Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Punam Raut played in three ODI WCs and four T20 WCs and was part of a record opening stand of 320 runs with Deepti Sharma.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: India top-order batter Punam Raut has drawn curtains on her career, taking retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. The former star in the Indian women’s team, Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India in a career spanning from 2009 to 2021.
"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game," Raut said in a post on Instagram.
"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude. Wearing the India jersey was a dream that became a reality, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support I received."
India Women international Punam Raut announces retirement from #cricket, as she looks to give back the game in different way. She represented #INDW in 112 matches across #Test, #ODI and #T20I, scoring 3,283 runs, with her last international match way back in 2021. #IndiaCricket | @BCCIWomen @raut_punam @ICC— The CricHub (@thecrichub_live) October 15, 2026
Raut remembers 2017 ODI World Cup
ODIs were Raut’s strongest suit, where she scored three centuries and 15 half-centuries to amass 2299 runs and average 34.83. Also, she was on the national side in three World Cups - 2009, 2013 and 2017. She played an impressive knock in a league game in the 2017 World Cup against Australia, scoring a century, and was also the highest run-scorer for the Indian team in the final against England, scoring 86 runs.
"The 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will always remain one of the defining moments of my career. Although we felt just short of the trophy, that tournament transformed women's cricket in India, inspired a generation of young girls, and changed the future of our game," Raut wrote.
Record for highest opening partnership
Notably, Raut was also involved in one of the top records, forming a 320-run opening stand in an ODI with Deepti Sharma against Ireland in Potchefstroom in 2017. It was the highest opening stand in men’s or women’s cricket at that time and still holds the highest opening partnership currently. Raut retired hurt in the match after scoring 109 off 116 balls.
The right-handed batter kicked off her career with a duck but scored her maiden ton only in her third Test, playing a knock of 130 against South Africa in Mysore in 2014.
Raut’s T20 journey
In the shortest format, she scored 719 T20I runs at an average of 27.65 and a strike rate of 92.17, including four half-centuries. She also played in four T20 World Cup campaigns for India, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2014. Her two notable knocks across the four editions were 54* against Pakistan (2009) and a 56 off 52 against West Indies in 2014.
Thanking the Mumbai team
Raut also thanked her domestic team, Mumbai, for shaping her career.
"My sincere thanks to the Mumbai Cricket Association for believing in me during my formative years," she said. "The opportunities and guidance I received there laid the foundation of my cricketing journey,” she added.