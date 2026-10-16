ETV Bharat / sports

India Batter Punam Raut Announces Retirement From International Cricket

File photo: Punam Raut ( AFP )

Hyderabad: India top-order batter Punam Raut has drawn curtains on her career, taking retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. The former star in the Indian women’s team, Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India in a career spanning from 2009 to 2021.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game," Raut said in a post on Instagram.

"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude. Wearing the India jersey was a dream that became a reality, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support I received." Raut remembers 2017 ODI World Cup ODIs were Raut’s strongest suit, where she scored three centuries and 15 half-centuries to amass 2299 runs and average 34.83. Also, she was on the national side in three World Cups - 2009, 2013 and 2017. She played an impressive knock in a league game in the 2017 World Cup against Australia, scoring a century, and was also the highest run-scorer for the Indian team in the final against England, scoring 86 runs. "The 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will always remain one of the defining moments of my career. Although we felt just short of the trophy, that tournament transformed women's cricket in India, inspired a generation of young girls, and changed the future of our game," Raut wrote. Record for highest opening partnership