Pujitha's Hat-Trick Fires Amaravati e-Champions Past Rayalaseema Zen Stars In WAPL
Pujitha’s stunning 15th-over hat-trick sparked a collapse as the Amaravati e-Champions defended 163 to defeat Rayalaseema Zen Stars by seven runs in the WAPL.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Amaravati: The Amaravati e-Champions (AEC) registered a thrilling seven-run victory over the Rayalaseema Zen Stars (RXS) at ACA International Stadium, Mangalagiri, marking their second consecutive win in the Women Andhra Premier League (WAPL). Pujitha’s stunning hat-trick and Devika’s three-wicket haul helped the team to sail through comfortably.
After sending in to bat, Amaravati posted a competitive 163/4 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, a disciplined bowling performance restricted Rayalaseema to 156 runs, securing a nail-biting finish. With Pujitha’s defence of 4 for 23, she earned Player of the Match honours. Devika also complemented her and took three wickets, while Sai Deepthi and Tarini Joshi claimed one wicket each.
Key Turning Point
Chasing the 164 target, Rayalaseema started in aggressive mode, with openers Vemulapati Sethu Sai (20) and Subha Sri (22) putting a quick 39-run opening stand in just 3.4 overs. The partnership was, however, broken by Joshi. The new batters Vasavi Pavani (16), Greeshma Saini Reddy (39), and Sirisha (20) added valuable runs to keep the momentum with Rayalaseema.
However, the game took a major turn in the 15th over when Pujitha took a sensational hat-trick to dismantle the Rayalaseema batting order, plunging the opponents from a comfortable 123 for 3 to a precarious 125 for 6. Deepthi and Devika then struck in quick succession to ensure the chasing side could not recover.
Contributions from tailenders Bareddy Anusha (12), Dhatri (3), Hema Roshini (6 not out), and Malakonda Pujitha (4 not out) proved insufficient for Rayalaseema as Amaravati’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs.
Ranga Lakshmi's Half-Century Anchors Innings
Earlier in the day, Amaravati lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Following up on a century in her previous outing, opener Ranga Lakshmi anchored the innings with a composed 50 off 44 balls, featuring five boundaries and two sixes. She made a partnership with Neeragattu Anusha, who compiled a steady 46 off 41 balls with five fours and a six.
The opening pair played cautiously as they faced tight lines from the Rayalaseema bowling attack. The partnership broke shortly after Ranga Lakshmi reached her half-century. Rayalaseema briefly held the grip in the contest as Anusha and Devika (4) fell in quick succession, but Amaravati’s clinical finish ultimately proved enough to defend the total.
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