ETV Bharat / sports

Pujitha's Hat-Trick Fires Amaravati e-Champions Past Rayalaseema Zen Stars In WAPL

Amaravati: The Amaravati e-Champions (AEC) registered a thrilling seven-run victory over the Rayalaseema Zen Stars (RXS) at ACA International Stadium, Mangalagiri, marking their second consecutive win in the Women Andhra Premier League (WAPL). Pujitha’s stunning hat-trick and Devika’s three-wicket haul helped the team to sail through comfortably.

After sending in to bat, Amaravati posted a competitive 163/4 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, a disciplined bowling performance restricted Rayalaseema to 156 runs, securing a nail-biting finish. With Pujitha’s defence of 4 for 23, she earned Player of the Match honours. Devika also complemented her and took three wickets, while Sai Deepthi and Tarini Joshi claimed one wicket each.

Amaravati e-Champions players in their first game of WAPL (ETV Bharat)

Key Turning Point

Chasing the 164 target, Rayalaseema started in aggressive mode, with openers Vemulapati Sethu Sai (20) and Subha Sri (22) putting a quick 39-run opening stand in just 3.4 overs. The partnership was, however, broken by Joshi. The new batters Vasavi Pavani (16), Greeshma Saini Reddy (39), and Sirisha (20) added valuable runs to keep the momentum with Rayalaseema.