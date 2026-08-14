ETV Bharat / sports

Former Puerto Rican Boxer Prichard Colon Dies 11 Years After Suffering Severe Brain Injury

Hyderabad: Former Puerto Rican Boxer, Prichard Colon has died 11 years after suffering a severe brain injury during his October 2015 fight against Terrel Williams. The injury left him in a coma for 221 days, and the boxer needed constant care. His father posted the update on social media on Thursday.

"Good morning, my people," Colon's father Richard wrote on Facebook. "I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world.

"I did everything possible to fulfil his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as much as he desired, but couldn't. "Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers."

The Puerto Rican had an unbeaten record of 16 victories before taking on Williams in October 2015.

How did Prichard Colon die?