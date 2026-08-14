Former Puerto Rican Boxer Prichard Colon Dies 11 Years After Suffering Severe Brain Injury
Prichard Colon suffered brain injuries in a controversial 2015 bout against Terrel Williams.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Former Puerto Rican Boxer, Prichard Colon has died 11 years after suffering a severe brain injury during his October 2015 fight against Terrel Williams. The injury left him in a coma for 221 days, and the boxer needed constant care. His father posted the update on social media on Thursday.
"Good morning, my people," Colon's father Richard wrote on Facebook. "I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world.
"I did everything possible to fulfil his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as much as he desired, but couldn't. "Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers."
#Deportes | Muere exboxeador Prichard Colón tras casi 11 años de secuelas cerebrales tras golpe. 🕊️ 🥊👇— Quadratín Michoacán (@Quadratin_) August 13, 2026
📹: Redes socialeshttps://t.co/7TVJbdzZ6o pic.twitter.com/2wDbnYTmkh
The Puerto Rican had an unbeaten record of 16 victories before taking on Williams in October 2015.
How did Prichard Colon die?
There isn’t any official statement regarding the medical cause of death. However, it is mostly linked to the brain injury he suffered during the 2015 fight. In the fight held in Fairfax, Virginia, Colon took several blows to the back of his head. The referee had also warned Williams about the illegal strikes.
After the ninth round, a misunderstanding occurred as Colon’s corner removed his gloves, believing the fight to be over. He then felt discomfort in the dressing room, vomited, and collapsed. Subsequently, doctors found that there was bleeding around the brain. He then underwent emergency surgery to reduce pressure caused by swelling and also remove the blood collection.
How did Prichard Colon cope with brain injury?
The boxer remained in a state of coma for 221 days before eventually regaining consciousness and leaving the hospital in May 2016. However, he was left with major physical and speech problems and needed computer assistance to speak. The boxer needed constant care after that and his family took care of him for the rest of his life.
Prichard Colon’s boxing career
Colon was renowned as a promising young boxer and had won 16 professional bouts, including 13 by knockout, before entering the fight against Williams.