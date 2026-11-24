PT Usha Opts Out Of IOA Presidential Race, Tenure To End On December 5
PT Usha's decision not to contest comes after she lost the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election earlier this month.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Sprint legend PT Usha will not seek re-election as president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), bringing her four-year tenure to an end when the new executive council takes charge on December 5.
Usha, who became the first woman president of the IOA on December 10, 2022, did not file her nomination papers for the top post before the 4:30 pm deadline on Tuesday.
Archery Association of India Secretary General Virendra Sachdeva and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang filed their nominations for the president's post on Tuesday, joining Fencing Association of India Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, who had entered the fray on Monday.
Usha's decision not to contest comes after she lost the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election earlier this month.
However, she was subsequently allowed to represent the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) in the electoral college by IOA-appointed Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, following objections to her inclusion.
Usha had written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), alleging that her defeat in the SOM election was the result of manipulation by other candidates under pressure from external forces.
A faction of the IHAI had also approached the Delhi High Court challenging the electoral officer's decision to allow Usha to represent the association, but later withdrew its petition.
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