Hyderabad And Sialkot Join The Pakistan Super League As Two New Franchises

FKS, a US-based aviation and healthcare conglomerate that also runs the Chicago Kingsmen, acquired the Hyderabad ownership for a price of PKR 1.75 billion (USD 6.2 million). OZ Developers, a real estate consortium, secured the Sialkot team for a price of PKR 1.85 billion (USD 6.55 million), according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Super League has taken a major step towards expansion, adding two new teams to the roster of eight participants in the competition. Hyderabad and Sialkot are set to enter the tournament as their seventh and eighth franchises after a record-breaking auction. The bidding saw the interested parties pouring big bucks and both the new teams got sold for the highest franchise fees in PSL history.

The auction commenced with a base price of PKR 1.1 billion, which is the annual fee payable to the Pakistan Cricket Board for operating a particular franchise for ten years. However, the numbers rose as FKS, led by CEO Fawad Sarwar, started the process with a PKR 1.4 billion bid. The bidders were supposed to raise the amount of PKR 10 million at each go, but the auction soon turned fiery with both teams raising their paddles.

FKS soon found itself in a bidding war with i2c, a financial technology company. However, the former beat the latter to get the ownership rights for a value of PKR 1.75 billion. The franchise’s fees is much higher than what the other existing teams pay. Their annual payment is nearly three times the amount paid by Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar in tandem.

PCB raised the base price for the second team at PKR 1.7 billion, and it saw only a few parties involved and smaller increments. However, they became the most expensive franchise in PSL history with a valuation of PKR 1.85 billion.