No Crowds, Opening Ceremony Cancelled; PSL 2026 To Go Through Big Changes Amidst Ongoing West Asia Conflict
PSL 2026 will undergo many changes, including the tournament being hosted in just two venues.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday revealed that the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played without spectators and behind closed doors due to the security concerns rising amidst the West Asia conflict. The tournament is set to start from March 26 and will be played only in just two cities, which were originally to be played in six cities. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi addressed a press conference on Sunday to inform about the decisions regarding PSL 2026.
Also, he has confirmed that there wouldn’t be any opening ceremony before the start of the tournament. Naqvi said in the press conference that the host cities are cut down to two from six due to logistical and security reasons, and the matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore. He also said that the decision was made keeping national security at priority.
“PSL is our international brand. There are many international players involved. We cannot cancel the tournament. We have decided to go on with the tournament. It will start on March 26. It wouldn't be easy to host 25000-30000 people. Until and unless the crisis ends, there would be no crowds,” Naqvi told reporters.
PSL 2026 Behind Closed Doors 🏏— MK Sharma ✍️ (@EmediaManoj) March 22, 2026
No crowds for PSL 2026 amid West Asia crisis, matches shift to empty stadiums in Lahore & Karachi (down from 6 venues).
Opening ceremony scrapped in Lahore; PCB eyes legal action vs players jumping to IPL.#PSL2026 #PCBCricket #LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/KQUgWQq4Qm
“It was a difficult decision, but we have to take this. The matches will only be played in two cities. The PCB will compensate the gate money to all the franchises,” he added.
Naqvi also promised that the fans who had bought tickets would be given a refund in the next 72 hours.
"The Prime Minister requested that all of Pakistan restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools and instituted work from home, and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don't know how long this war will last. Fans who bought the tickets will be refunded in the next 72 hours,” said Naqvi.
Details of PSL 2026
A total of 44 matches will be played in two host cities from March 26 to May 3. For the first time in the history of the tournament, eight teams - Hyderabad Kingsmen, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Rawalpindi Pindiz - will take part.
Each team will play 10 matches and top four will advance into the playoffs. The final will take place at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3. There is also a reserve day in place if rain plays a spoilsport.