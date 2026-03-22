ETV Bharat / sports

No Crowds, Opening Ceremony Cancelled; PSL 2026 To Go Through Big Changes Amidst Ongoing West Asia Conflict

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday revealed that the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played without spectators and behind closed doors due to the security concerns rising amidst the West Asia conflict. The tournament is set to start from March 26 and will be played only in just two cities, which were originally to be played in six cities. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi addressed a press conference on Sunday to inform about the decisions regarding PSL 2026.

Also, he has confirmed that there wouldn’t be any opening ceremony before the start of the tournament. Naqvi said in the press conference that the host cities are cut down to two from six due to logistical and security reasons, and the matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore. He also said that the decision was made keeping national security at priority.

“PSL is our international brand. There are many international players involved. We cannot cancel the tournament. We have decided to go on with the tournament. It will start on March 26. It wouldn't be easy to host 25000-30000 people. Until and unless the crisis ends, there would be no crowds,” Naqvi told reporters.

“It was a difficult decision, but we have to take this. The matches will only be played in two cities. The PCB will compensate the gate money to all the franchises,” he added.