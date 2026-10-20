PSG vs Barcelona Preview: Will UEFA Champions League Fixture Take Place Amidst Ongoing Protests In France?
PSG are set to host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League fixture.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: With the two European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League clash, the anticipation amongst the football fans is high. However, the match will be played in France at the Parc des Princes. Considering the conditions caused by violent protests, riots and looting, many would be pondering whether the match will take place.
The riots and looting have compelled the authorities to consider localised curfews and tighten security, so the conditions are tricky in Paris. Ahead of the match, France has taken a big call regarding the scheduling of the match.
Paris vs Barcelona, Doué vs Lamine 🍿 #UCL https://t.co/JSiyuKSWDz— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2026
Will PSG vs Barcelona go as scheduled?
French interior minister Laurent Nuñez has confirmed that the match will go on as scheduled. He said that the possibility of postponing sporting events has been discussed in the administration, but that doesn’t apply to the UEFA Champions League match.
Lamine in the first minute 😳 #UCL https://t.co/QODoQI9rMZ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2026
“But this does not apply to tomorrow's match between PSG and FC Barcelona,” Nunez said.
PSG and Barcelona set to meet in a thrilling encounter
Tuesday will witness a thrilling encounter as two heavyweights will clash in the fixture. Both sides have won their first two matches, and they will look to maintain their flawless records.
The fixture will need strict security measures as the conditions is volatile in the country.
Back Dembélé to score again? Stuttgart vs Atleti to deliver goals? ⚽ #UCLinform https://t.co/2UfKlsx3bz— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2026
UEFA Champions League standings
Eight teams from the league stage of the 36-team tournament will directly earn a spot in the Round of 16. PSG and Barcelona are currently in the top two positions in the standings on the basis of goal difference. Nine teams have earned six points so far, but these two teams are in the top two positions on the basis of net run rate.
Where to watch PSG vs Barcelona?
The UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network. Also, the live stream will be shown on SonyLIV. It is a highly anticipated match, and so there will be a lot of buzz amongst the football fans.