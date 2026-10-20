ETV Bharat / sports

PSG vs Barcelona Preview: Will UEFA Champions League Fixture Take Place Amidst Ongoing Protests In France?

Paris Saint-Germain's Maghnes Akliouche ( AP )

Hyderabad: With the two European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League clash, the anticipation amongst the football fans is high. However, the match will be played in France at the Parc des Princes. Considering the conditions caused by violent protests, riots and looting, many would be pondering whether the match will take place.

The riots and looting have compelled the authorities to consider localised curfews and tighten security, so the conditions are tricky in Paris. Ahead of the match, France has taken a big call regarding the scheduling of the match.

Will PSG vs Barcelona go as scheduled? French interior minister Laurent Nuñez has confirmed that the match will go on as scheduled. He said that the possibility of postponing sporting events has been discussed in the administration, but that doesn’t apply to the UEFA Champions League match. “But this does not apply to tomorrow's match between PSG and FC Barcelona,” Nunez said. PSG and Barcelona set to meet in a thrilling encounter