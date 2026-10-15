ETV Bharat / sports

PSG Piles More Woe on Scandal-Hit Man City In Champions League, Real Madrid Leaves It Late In Rome

PSG's Maghnes Akliouche celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, Wednesday, ( AP )

Paris Saint-Germain piled more misery upon scandal-hit Manchester City and Real Madrid hit three late goals to stun Roma as the Champions League set a scoring record on Wednesday.

There were a total of 78 goals scored during Matchday 2 of the competition — played over Tuesday and Wednesday — beating the previous record of 71 from Matchday 3 last season. That included at least five goals in six of Wednesday's nine matches, with Liverpool's 6-3 win at Austrian champion LASK leading the way.

PSG, the two-time defending champion, produced an impervious first-half performance in a 4-2 win in Manchester with three early goals to leave the home fans – including former City coach Pep Guardiola – stunned at the break.

Désiré Doué fired in the opener in the 13th, then provided a brilliant lobbed cross for Ousmane Dembélé to get the second within two minutes after that.

PSG fans celebrated with their backs turned — emulating City supporters' trademark celebration — after Vitinha got the third in the 32nd, and the home fans appeared to be in shock. The players' shouts could be heard for the rest of the first half as the stadium was silenced.

Erling Haaland provided some reason to cheer by heading in City's response in the 53rd, prompting Guardiola to celebrate, but Maghnes Akliouche stopped the home team's momentum with PSG's fourth 10 minutes later.

Haaland's second goal in the 75th gave City hope again. It was the Norway star's 61st goal on his 60th appearance in the competition.

Ferran Torres' penalty should have sealed it in stoppage time for PSG, but Gianluigi Donnarumma stopped the poorly taken spot kick.

It was City's first European game since being charged with financial rule-breaking over nearly a decade in the Premier League.

Rüdiger saves Madrid

Antonio Rüdiger was Real Madrid's unlikely hero on his return to Roma with a last-minute winner for a 4-3 victory.

The home fans paid tribute to returning coach José Mourinho, then celebrated wildly as their team took a 3-1 lead.

Marten de Roon scored Roma's opener with a well-struck effort from distance in the 20th, before Kylian Mbappé equalized with a deflected shot in the 25th on his 100th appearance in the competition. At 27, he's the youngest player to reach the 100 mark.

Donyell Malen answered twice – restoring Roma's lead in the 51st and getting his second six minutes later.

But Madrid substitutes Carlos Espí and Endrick scored within three minutes from the 85th to tie the game, then Rüdiger scored from close range after a corner.

The German veteran kept his celebrations in check after spending two seasons at Roma from 2015-17.

Betis outshoots Porto

Isco scored the winner and Abde Ezzalzouli netted a contender for goal of the day as Real Betis defeated Porto 3-2 in a bad-tempered game in Seville.

Ezzalzouli struck the ball from the corner of the penalty area inside the top corner at the far post after the break.