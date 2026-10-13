“I Feel I Was Misguided,” Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reunite Weeks After Calling Off Engagement
Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal are back together weeks after calling off their engagement.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor-influencer Akriti Agarwal have decided to give their relationship a second chance a few weeks after calling off their engagement. Akriti confirmed the reunion of the duo on her Instagram handle.
She took responsibility for the decision to end their relationship and also revealed how the opinions of people close to her influenced her decision.
🔴PRITHVI SHAW & AKRITI AGARWAL GIVE THEIR RELATIONSHIP A SECOND CHANCE 🤯 - Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw & Akriti Agarwal have reportedly reunited just a month after calling off their engagement. - Akriti revealed that they have spoken openly, understood each other, and decided to be together again. ❤️🥹— Sam (@cricsam02) October 13, 2026
“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me – who seemed to know our relationship better than we did – influence how I saw my fiancée and our relationship,” she wrote.
“I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved.”
Akriti further added in her statement that they are enough for each other and don’t need anyone else.
“Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else,” she wrote, asking people to respect their decision as they begin afresh.
The duo had announced their engagement in March 2026, accompanied by photographs of the proposal on social media. However. September witnessed a hiccup in their relationship as Akriti announced that they had decided to go their separate ways, citing different goals and circumstances for the future as the reason. Now, her latest statement indicates a reversal of the earlier decision.
Shaw is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy and has been knocking on the doors of the Indian national team for a long time. He was once regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country after captaining India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018. He also had a memorable Test debut against the West Indies, scoring a swashbuckling century.
Shaw is captaining the Maharashtra team in the ongoing Ranji edition in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is busy playing for India A. He kicked off his Ranji campaign this season with a decent knock, scoring 70 runs from 73 deliveries against Services in New Delhi on Sunday. His innings was laced with eight fours and a six.