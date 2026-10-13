ETV Bharat / sports

“I Feel I Was Misguided,” Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reunite Weeks After Calling Off Engagement

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor-influencer Akriti Agarwal have decided to give their relationship a second chance a few weeks after calling off their engagement. Akriti confirmed the reunion of the duo on her Instagram handle.

She took responsibility for the decision to end their relationship and also revealed how the opinions of people close to her influenced her decision.

“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me – who seemed to know our relationship better than we did – influence how I saw my fiancée and our relationship,” she wrote. “I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved.” Akriti further added in her statement that they are enough for each other and don’t need anyone else.