ETV Bharat / sports

“I Feel I Was Misguided,” Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Reunite Weeks After Calling Off Engagement

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal are back together weeks after calling off their engagement.

prithvi shaw news
Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor-influencer Akriti Agarwal have decided to give their relationship a second chance a few weeks after calling off their engagement. Akriti confirmed the reunion of the duo on her Instagram handle.

She took responsibility for the decision to end their relationship and also revealed how the opinions of people close to her influenced her decision.

“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me – who seemed to know our relationship better than we did – influence how I saw my fiancée and our relationship,” she wrote.

“I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved.”

Akriti further added in her statement that they are enough for each other and don’t need anyone else.

“Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else,” she wrote, asking people to respect their decision as they begin afresh.

The duo had announced their engagement in March 2026, accompanied by photographs of the proposal on social media. However. September witnessed a hiccup in their relationship as Akriti announced that they had decided to go their separate ways, citing different goals and circumstances for the future as the reason. Now, her latest statement indicates a reversal of the earlier decision.

Shaw is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy and has been knocking on the doors of the Indian national team for a long time. He was once regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country after captaining India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018. He also had a memorable Test debut against the West Indies, scoring a swashbuckling century.

Shaw is captaining the Maharashtra team in the ongoing Ranji edition in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is busy playing for India A. He kicked off his Ranji campaign this season with a decent knock, scoring 70 runs from 73 deliveries against Services in New Delhi on Sunday. His innings was laced with eight fours and a six.

TAGGED:

PRITHVI SHAW RELATIONSHIP
AKRITI AGARWAL PRITHVI SHAW AGE
PRITHVI SHAW CAREER
PRITHVI SHAW AFFAIR
PRITHVI SHAW AND AKRITI AGARWAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.