ETV Bharat / sports

'Jo Khelega Woh Khilega': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets CWG 2026 Medalists

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 medallists in New Delhi on Sunday. PM Modi met the Indian athletes and praised them for their performances in the CWG edition held in Glasgow. He also appealed to the countrymen to support the athletes from various sporting disciplines.

A glimpse of the interaction between PM and athletes was shared on the social media handle.

"Those who play will flourish. Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!," he said in a video posted on the social media handle.

"Jo Khelega Woh Khilega" has been one of Modi’s lines to inspire the young Indian athletes, and he repeated it once again. He has used the catchphrase earlier while speaking on India’s changing sporting culture.

The result was impressive from the Indian contingent’s context, as many of the sports like archery, wrestling or field hockey, where the Men in Blue can bring a significant number of medals, were dropped from the programme. The next edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, India, and so there is a stark possibility that India will get more medals in the competition.