'Jo Khelega Woh Khilega': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets CWG 2026 Medalists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's Commonwealth Games medalists in New Delhi and hailed their performance in the competition.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 medallists in New Delhi on Sunday. PM Modi met the Indian athletes and praised them for their performances in the CWG edition held in Glasgow. He also appealed to the countrymen to support the athletes from various sporting disciplines.
A glimpse of the interaction between PM and athletes was shared on the social media handle.
"Those who play will flourish. Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!," he said in a video posted on the social media handle.
Always #Cheer4Bharat. pic.twitter.com/eSjh8o1Ris— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2026
"Jo Khelega Woh Khilega" has been one of Modi’s lines to inspire the young Indian athletes, and he repeated it once again. He has used the catchphrase earlier while speaking on India’s changing sporting culture.
The result was impressive from the Indian contingent’s context, as many of the sports like archery, wrestling or field hockey, where the Men in Blue can bring a significant number of medals, were dropped from the programme. The next edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, India, and so there is a stark possibility that India will get more medals in the competition.
Boxing plays decisive role in India’s fourth-place finish
Despite several sports being dropped from the Glasgow Games, India managed to finish in the top five in the medal tally, and boxing was one of the main reasons behind it. The Indian boxers won a total of 10 medals, including seven golds.
Judo also produced outstanding results for India as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won gold medals. India finished with a total of four medals in the sport.
Gulveer Singh gives an outstanding performance
Gulveer Singh was one of India's standout performers in the field of athletics. He won silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m, becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two medals in the same Commonwealth Games edition.
The country's para athletes also impressed with their performance. Sharmila Dhankar scripted history, winning the first Commonwealth gold for the country in para-athletics in the women's F57 shot put title. Dilip Mahadu Gavit clinched gold in the men's 100m T47 event.