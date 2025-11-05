ETV Bharat / sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Women's Team, Which Won Maiden World Cup

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted the Indian Women's Cricket team, which won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to clinch their first ICC ODI Women's World Cup. The Prime Minister congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and trolling they had faced on social media.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who hails from Moga in Punjab, recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 when they had met the Prime Minister without the trophy, and now that they have met him with the trophy, they wish to meet him more often.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, who hails from Sangli in Maharashtra, said the Prime Minister had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. She also spoke about how girls are doing well in all fields today, and it is because of the Prime Minister.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who won the Player of the Tournament Award, said she had been waiting to meet the Prime Minister. She recalled their meeting in 2017 and when the Prime Minister had asked them to keep working hard, and then they would achieve their dream.

The Prime Minister discussed that Deepti Sharma has written Jai Shri Ram on her Instagram account and the tattoo of Bhagwan Hanuman she has on her arm. She said it gives her strength.