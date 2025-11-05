Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Women's Team, Which Won Maiden World Cup
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to clinch their first ODI Women's World Cup
Published : November 5, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted the Indian Women's Cricket team, which won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here.
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to clinch their first ICC ODI Women's World Cup. The Prime Minister congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and trolling they had faced on social media.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who hails from Moga in Punjab, recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 when they had met the Prime Minister without the trophy, and now that they have met him with the trophy, they wish to meet him more often.
Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, who hails from Sangli in Maharashtra, said the Prime Minister had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. She also spoke about how girls are doing well in all fields today, and it is because of the Prime Minister.
All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who won the Player of the Tournament Award, said she had been waiting to meet the Prime Minister. She recalled their meeting in 2017 and when the Prime Minister had asked them to keep working hard, and then they would achieve their dream.
The Prime Minister discussed that Deepti Sharma has written Jai Shri Ram on her Instagram account and the tattoo of Bhagwan Hanuman she has on her arm. She said it gives her strength.
Harmanpreet, herself a star batter, asked the Prime Minister how he manages to always remain in the present. The Prime Minister said, being so has been a part of his life and become his habit.
The Prime Minister also recalled the famous catch of Harleen Deol in 2021 against England, about which he had posted on social media at that time. The Prime Minister also discussed how Harmanpreet pocketed the ball after the final match. She said she was lucky that the ball came to her, and she kept it.
The Prime Minister discussed the now-famous catch of Amanjot Kaur, which she took after several fumbles. She said this is one fumble, which she likes to see. The Prime Minister said, while catching, you must be seeing the ball, but after the catch, you must be seeing the trophy.
Kranti Gaud mentioned how her brother is a big fan of the Prime Minister, to which he immediately gave an open invitation to meet them. The Prime Minister asked them to take forward the message of 'Fit India', especially for girls across the country.
He discussed the growing problem of obesity and highlighted the importance of being fit. He also asked them to go to their schools and motivate young minds.
Head coach Amol Muzumdar, who represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas were present on the occasion.
Read More