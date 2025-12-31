ETV Bharat / sports

PM Modi Applauds Erigaisi For Winning World Blitz Bronze

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi for winning a bronze medal at the World Blitz Championships in Doha, saying it mirrored the country's rapid strides in the sport.

Erigaisi topped the Swiss Round with 15 points, beating some of the top contenders including world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, but was defeated by Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the semifinal to settle for a third-place finish.

The feat not only helped Erigaisi add to the World Rapid bronze he won on Sunday, it also made him only the second male chess player from India after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win a World Blitz medal.