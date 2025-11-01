ETV Bharat / sports

Pride Of Punjab, Harmanpreet Kaur Makes History Once Again

Moga: The soil of Punjab has always given the country great players. And now, Moga’s daughter Harmanpreet Kaur has once again created history. Under her leadership, the Indian women’s cricket team has entered the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after defeating Australia in a thrilling semi-final played in Mumbai on Thursday.

Harmanpreet played a captain’s innings, scoring 89 runs off 88 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes.

‘Harman is More Hardworking Than Boys’

Harmanpreet’s childhood coach, Pradeep Sharma, said to ETV Bharat, “It is a matter of great joy for the entire country and for Moga that Harmanpreet Kaur has reached this far, coming from a small town. I remember when I trained her as a child. My son and Harman used to play cricket together in the academy. They even went to school together.

“Harman worked harder than the boys. She was always focused and never gave up. Today, she has become a star and made the country proud by defeating Australia. Now we hope that India will win the final match too.”

‘Harman Used to Play with Her Father’

Shamsher Singh, a villager from Harmanpreet Kaur’s hometown, said, “Harman started playing cricket in her childhood. She came from a poor family and began playing with her father in the fields at the age of six. At first, she played football, then hockey, and later started playing cricket. Harman was the only girl who played with the boys in the field. If she played with boys back then, it’s no surprise she hits big sixes now"

“Our Indian team is in high spirits. It was difficult to chase Australia’s target of 338, but Harman and her team played very well and won. We are confident the Indian team will win the final too.”

‘Harman Used To Play Alone Among 30–35 Boys’