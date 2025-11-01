Pride Of Punjab, Harmanpreet Kaur Makes History Once Again
Moga’s Harmanpreet Kaur leads India to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final after a win over Australia, making her hometown and the nation proud.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 10:51 PM IST
Moga: The soil of Punjab has always given the country great players. And now, Moga’s daughter Harmanpreet Kaur has once again created history. Under her leadership, the Indian women’s cricket team has entered the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after defeating Australia in a thrilling semi-final played in Mumbai on Thursday.
Harmanpreet played a captain’s innings, scoring 89 runs off 88 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes.
‘Harman is More Hardworking Than Boys’
Harmanpreet’s childhood coach, Pradeep Sharma, said to ETV Bharat, “It is a matter of great joy for the entire country and for Moga that Harmanpreet Kaur has reached this far, coming from a small town. I remember when I trained her as a child. My son and Harman used to play cricket together in the academy. They even went to school together.
“Harman worked harder than the boys. She was always focused and never gave up. Today, she has become a star and made the country proud by defeating Australia. Now we hope that India will win the final match too.”
‘Harman Used to Play with Her Father’
Shamsher Singh, a villager from Harmanpreet Kaur’s hometown, said, “Harman started playing cricket in her childhood. She came from a poor family and began playing with her father in the fields at the age of six. At first, she played football, then hockey, and later started playing cricket. Harman was the only girl who played with the boys in the field. If she played with boys back then, it’s no surprise she hits big sixes now"
“Our Indian team is in high spirits. It was difficult to chase Australia’s target of 338, but Harman and her team played very well and won. We are confident the Indian team will win the final too.”
‘Harman Used To Play Alone Among 30–35 Boys’
Village resident Gavardhan Popli said, “When Harman’s father came to play in the playground, she would come with him. She used to watch us play and slowly started joining in."
According to Popli, at that time, girls faced many restrictions. "People didn’t allow them to play far from home. Harman’s father was hesitant at first, as she was the only girl among 30 to 35 boys. But Harman kept playing. She never let criticism stop her. Today, that same determination has made her successful," he added.
Journey From Moga To The World Stage
Born in Moga on March 8, 1989, Harmanpreet Kaur’s story is one of struggle, dedication, and success. Her father, Harminder Singh Bhullar, played volleyball and basketball, and her mother’s name is Satwinder Kaur.
Her younger sister Hemjit is a post-graduate in English and works as an assistant professor at Guru Nanak College, Moga. Harmanpreet was associated with cricket through Gyan Jyoti School Academy, where she trained under Coach Kamaldeep Singh Sodhi.
In 2014, she moved to Mumbai to work with Indian Railways. Harman has always said she was a fan of Virender Sehwag. Since childhood, she often went to the playground with her father, and that’s where her love for cricket began.
Studied At A Government School
Harmanpreet Kaur completed her early education at the Government Girls’ School in Moga. She trained at the Gyan Jyoti Cricket Academy when she decided to pursue cricket seriously. Her family has always been her biggest support.
One of her sisters now lives in Canada, and her brother is in Australia, while her parents are currently in Mumbai, cheering for her at the stadium.
Key Achievements
- International debut: 2009
- Matches played: 130 ODIs, 161 T20Is, and 5 Tests
- Runs scored: 3410 in ODIs, 3204 in T20Is, and 131 in Tests
- Memorable innings: 171 against Australia in the 2017 Women’s World Cup semi-final
- Captaincy record:
- Led India to the 2020 T20 World Cup Final
- Won Silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Awards: Arjuna Award (2017)