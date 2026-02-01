ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Chelsea vs West Ham Descends Into Chaos As Ugly Brawl Erupts At Stamford Bridge

The tempers boiled over in the stoppage time. A routine struggle turned into an intense tussle as Adama Traore shoved Cucurella to the ground near the touchline, and it was the start of a brawl. Joo Pedro reacted, and Traore came running to the spot, and within seconds, players from both sides gathered in the area and were involved in a scuffle. West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo lost his cool and pinned Pedro against the advertising hoardings with both hands around his throat.

Hyderabad: Chelsea registered a thrilling 3-2 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The match had everything from a wild comeback to a situation escalating out of control. Chelsea inked a brilliant comeback victory, but the win was eclipsed by a violent fight that erupted at the end of the match between the players from both sides.

Referee Anthony Taylor showed Todibo a straight red card for his violent action after consulting with VAR. While the officials and teammates tried to separate the players, the brawl continued with goalkeepers, substitutes and coaching staff also getting involved in the action. Order was eventually restored, but the VAR went under some scrutiny as several players went without punishment.

Chelsea’s comeback win

For most of the fixture, it looked like West Ham would outplay the South London Club. The visitors took a two-goal lead as they scored in the first half. Direct running and early pressure from West Ham turned out to be too much to handle for Chelsea defenders. Jarrod Bowen’s mishit cross somehow deceived Robert Sanchez and went into the goalpost while Crysencio Summerville scored the second puting his team in a commanding position.

Chelsea was planning a comeback in the second half. West Ham defended deep, and it invited pressure. Liam Delap pulled one back through a header. Marc Cucurella provided an equaliser for Chelsea, and with the clock heading towards full-time. Enzo Fernandez scored a goal late and helped the team secure a victory in the dying minutes of the game. However, the drama unfolded after the match as it witnessed a fiery clash between players from both teams.