ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Preeti, Priya, Jadumani Enter Semis To Confirm Medals; Parveen Exits

Glasgow: Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar and reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas assured India of two medals in boxing after advancing to the semifinals of their respective weight categories with contrasting wins at the Commonwealth Games, here on Tuesday.

Jadumani Singh also confirmed a third medal of the day from the boxing ring after defeating Zambia's Mwengo Mwale 5-0 by unanimous decision in the men's 55kg quarterfinal.

Jadumani produced a dominant performance to sweep all five judges' scorecards and book his place in the semifinals, securing at least a bronze medal for India.

Preeti, competing in the women's 54kg division, outclassed Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde 5-0 by unanimous decision to book her place in the last four and guarantee herself at least a bronze medal.

The 22-year-old Indian dictated the opening round with sharp movement and crisp combinations, repeatedly piercing her opponent's guard with clusters of punches. The judges reflected her superiority, awarding the opening round 10-9 in her favour on four scorecards and 10-8 on the fifth.

She maintained the same intensity in the second round, showcasing her superior speed, accuracy and ringcraft. Once again, she swept all five judges' scorecards, earning 10-9 from three judges and 10-8 from the remaining two to take complete control of the bout.

With the result virtually sealed, Preeti stayed composed in the final round, displaying an impressive range of punches and excellent shot selection to complete a comprehensive unanimous-decision victory.