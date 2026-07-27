ETV Bharat / sports

Prayagraj’s 9-Year-Old Shivay Singh Beats 300 Players To Win FIDE-Rated Chess Championship In Uttarakhand

In case of Shivay Singh, he and his opponent Yuvraj Singh of Punjab got eight points each. As both players finished with an equal score, Shivay was declared the winner on the basis of FIDE’s prescribed tie-break rules. Yuvraj Singh finished as the runner-up. Chandigarh’s Dishant Bansal secured third place, Haryana’s Krishna Kundu finished fourth, while Rajasthan’s Aashi Upadhyay stood fifth.

Nearly 300 players participated in the tournament. Over the four days, the participants displayed exceptional strategy, patience and intelligence.

The four-day championship which brought together players from different states of India as well as Nepal was organised at the Shivalik Hall of Manoj Sarkar Sports Stadium in Rudrapur under the aegis of the Devbhoomi Chess Association Uttarakhand. It concluded with the decisive ninth round in which Shivay Singh, a resident of Prayagraj, delivered a stellar performance to emerge the champion.

Rudrapur: Do not mistake nine-year-old Shivay Singh from Prayagraj as the new kid on the block. He knows his game well to emerge the champion of the four-day First Dheeraj Singh Memorial Below-1900 FIDE Rating Chess Championship, defeating nearly 300 players from India and Nepal with his exceptional gameplay and strategy, impressing one and all.

Praising Shivay’s achievement, Upadhyay said, “The way Shivay Singh, at just nine years of age, has outperformed several senior players and achieved the honour of becoming champion is extremely inspiring and commendable. The display of such talent at such a young age proves that if children receive the right guidance and opportunities, they can bring glory to the country even at the international level. I am confident that Shivay will achieve new milestones for India in the future.”

Shivay’s father Ravi Prakash Singh recalls how his chess journey began. The Indian Railways employee said his son’s interest in chess began during the Covid-19 pandemic. “When the entire family was staying at home, Shivay’s mother started playing chess with him. Gradually, his interest in the game grew and he began practising regularly. At that time, we had no idea that our son would establish a distinct identity for himself at the national level at such a young age and bring pride to the family,” he added,

Shivay, meanwhile, was very happy winning the championship. “Earlier, I had secured third place in the National Under-7 Championship (Below-1800) held in Jaipur. Winning first place this time is a matter of great happiness and pride for me. My dream is to represent India at the international level and bring glory to the country,” he quickly stated.

Shivay, who is currently studying in Class IV, has not only made his family proud but everyone in Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh. His impressive performance was widely appreciated at the tournament venue, with fellow players and organisers wishing him a bright future.

Devbhoomi Chess Association state general secretary Sanjeev Chaudhary, state treasurer Dr Seema Singh, Rakesh Airi, International Arbiter R.C. Tiwari, Mrityunjay Singh, Avi Singh, Neeraj Shah, Rupesh Kumar and Mitali Prakhar Raj were present during the tournament.

What is FIDE?

FIDE is the world’s leading international body governing chess. Its full name is Fédération Internationale des Échecs, or the International Chess Federation. It was established in Paris on July 20, 1924, and is headquartered in Switzerland. FIDE establishes and regulates the official rules of chess worldwide.

What is a Below-1900 FIDE Rating Chess Championship?

A FIDE-recognised Below-1900 Rating Chess Championship is an official tournament in which only players with an international FIDE rating of below 1900 are eligible to participate. Such tournaments provide a platform for intermediate and emerging players to compete against one another. Participation also helps players earn and improve their FIDE ratings.