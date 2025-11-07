ETV Bharat / sports

Long Wait For Pratika Rawal Finally Gets Over! Gets Medal After Jay Shah’s Intervention

Hyderabad: India’s Pratika Rawal confirmed that she received her World Cup medal after ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s intervention. India recently created history as they won their maiden Women’s World Cup. Pratika Rawal played a key role in the Indian team’s victory, giving the team some solid opening stands. She amassed 308 runs from five innings with an average of 51.33. But she was ruled out due to the knee and toe injury to the right leg before the knockouts of the tournament. Shafali Verma replaced her in the team.

As Pratika was not part of the team playing in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2025, she didn’t receive the medal from the ICC according to the rules. However, the 25-year-old has recently revealed that she has now got her medal due to an intervention from Jay Shah.

“I finally have my own medal now. I've got a medal. Actually, Jay Shah sir requested the ICC to send a medal for me as well. So I have my own medal now, thanks to him. Thanks to my support staff, and our whole team. They have arranged a medal for me because I was part of this team, and now I finally do have a medal," she revealed.

As per ICC rules, only the official squad members (15) receive the winner or runners-up medals, and as Shafali was replaced in the squad, she did not get her medal after India won the trophy.