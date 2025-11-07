Long Wait For Pratika Rawal Finally Gets Over! Gets Medal After Jay Shah’s Intervention
Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the knockouts of the Women’s World Cup 2025, has received her World Cup medal.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s Pratika Rawal confirmed that she received her World Cup medal after ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s intervention. India recently created history as they won their maiden Women’s World Cup. Pratika Rawal played a key role in the Indian team’s victory, giving the team some solid opening stands. She amassed 308 runs from five innings with an average of 51.33. But she was ruled out due to the knee and toe injury to the right leg before the knockouts of the tournament. Shafali Verma replaced her in the team.
As Pratika was not part of the team playing in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2025, she didn’t receive the medal from the ICC according to the rules. However, the 25-year-old has recently revealed that she has now got her medal due to an intervention from Jay Shah.
“I finally have my own medal now. I've got a medal. Actually, Jay Shah sir requested the ICC to send a medal for me as well. So I have my own medal now, thanks to him. Thanks to my support staff, and our whole team. They have arranged a medal for me because I was part of this team, and now I finally do have a medal," she revealed.
As per ICC rules, only the official squad members (15) receive the winner or runners-up medals, and as Shafali was replaced in the squad, she did not get her medal after India won the trophy.
The Indian team have been meeting with multiple dignitaries after their historic World Cup triumph. They met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then had a meet with President Droupadi Murmu as well.
Reflecting upon how she is feeling after the World Cup trophy win, Pratik said that it a surreal feeling and the long wait to lift the silverware is finally over.
“It feels surreal, actually. I mean, we've been travelling a lot after that win. We have met the Prime Minister, the President - it feels magical. I mean, seeing that trophy every now and then, having pictures with it - we still can't get enough pictures,”
“I mean, we've been taking a lot of pictures. Whenever we see that trophy, I think each one of us lifts that trophy and they ask the videographer to take a few more photos because it just looks so good. I mean, we've been waiting for that trophy for so long, and now we have it.”