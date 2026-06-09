ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna Replaces Mohammed Siraj In India’s T20I Squad

Hyderabad: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

The official statement from the BCCI revealed that Siraj was advised to rest as part of his workload management programme.

“Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England,” the statement read.

“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season.”