IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna Replaces Mohammed Siraj In India’s T20I Squad
Prasidh Krishna has replaced Mohammed Siraj in the Indian squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.
The official statement from the BCCI revealed that Siraj was advised to rest as part of his workload management programme.
“Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England,” the statement read.
“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season.”
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2026
Prasidh Krishna replaces Mohd. Siraj in #TeamIndia's T20I squads for Ireland & England.
Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme.
More Details 🔽 | #IREvIND | #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/LNPOVVVHq5
“The Men's Selection Committee has named Prasidh Krishna as Siraj's replacement for both T20I series.”
Notably, Siraj was bought by Warangal Warriors for ₹14 lakhs in the TG20 Cricket League auction. The tournament will start from June 21 and so it will be interestng to see whether he takes part in the series.
India’s updated squad for Ireland and England T20Is
Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.
More to follow...