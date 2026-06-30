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Pranav V Becomes First Indian To Qualify For 2027 FIDE Freestyle World Championship

The former world champions will rub shoulders against the likes of Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, and Vincent Keymer.

Pranav V 2027 FIDE Freestyle World Championship
Representative image (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Pranav Venkatesh has scripted history, becoming the first Indian to qualify for the 2027 FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship.

Pranav secured his spot after dominating the Open standings of the 19 weeks of the Freestyle Friday Championship. He signed off on the first half of the season at the top of the overall standings with 60 points and cemented his position as a top qualifier.

The qualifier event

He earned his berth through the online Freestyle Friday circuit and outlasted an international field consisting of some quality players across 19 weeks of play. He secured multiple tournament victories, including top spot finishes in the March 13, April 23 and June 12 events.

The Freestyle Friday circuit is a highly competitive online chess championship which also acts as a qualification pathway for the Freestyle Chess World Championship.

World Championship details

The 2027 FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship will be held at the Weissenhaus Private Nature Luxury Resort on the Baltic Sea in Germany. The women’s championship will be played February 5–7, 2027, while the Open Championship will be played from February 12 to February 14.

The games will have rapid time controls featuring Chess960 (Fischer Random) rules.

Qualified players (as of mid-2026)

Open Category:

  • Magnus Carlsen (2026 Champion)
  • Fabiano Caruana (2026 Finalist)
  • Nodirbek Abdusattorov
  • Vincent Keymer
  • Pranav Venkatesh (via the online Freestyle Friday Championship) [1, 2, 3, 4]

Women's Category:

  • Bibisara Assaubayeva
  • Harika Dronavalli
  • Alua Nurman
  • Dinara Wagner
  • Anna Muzychuk (via the online Freestyle Friday Championship)

Other Indian qualifiers

Harika Dronavalli is the only other Indian amongst the players who have qualified for the competition so far. So, in total, two Indians are going to represent the country in the tournament.

FIDE-recognized Freestyle Chess World Championship (historically known as the World Chess960 Championships has been played in three editions. Wesley So (2019), Hikaru Nakamura (2022) and Magnus Carlsen (2026) have won the tournament. Carlsen became the latest champion, beating Fabiano Caruana 2.5–1.5 in the final.

TAGGED:

PRANAV VENKATESH QUALIFICATION
FRESSTYLE FRIDAY CHAMPIONSHIP
CHESS NEWS
FIDE FREESTYLE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

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