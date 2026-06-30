ETV Bharat / sports

Pranav V Becomes First Indian To Qualify For 2027 FIDE Freestyle World Championship

Hyderabad: Pranav Venkatesh has scripted history, becoming the first Indian to qualify for the 2027 FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship.

Pranav secured his spot after dominating the Open standings of the 19 weeks of the Freestyle Friday Championship. He signed off on the first half of the season at the top of the overall standings with 60 points and cemented his position as a top qualifier.

The qualifier event

He earned his berth through the online Freestyle Friday circuit and outlasted an international field consisting of some quality players across 19 weeks of play. He secured multiple tournament victories, including top spot finishes in the March 13, April 23 and June 12 events.

The Freestyle Friday circuit is a highly competitive online chess championship which also acts as a qualification pathway for the Freestyle Chess World Championship.

World Championship details