ETV Bharat / sports

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Added To Selection Committee

Hyderabad: The wait for the replacement of Ajit Agarkar as the chief of the Men’s Selection Committee for the Indian cricket team has come to an end. Pragyan Ojha has been appointed to chair the committee by the BCCI, while Ramesh Powar has been added to the panel.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Mr Ashok Malhotra and Mr Jatin Paranjape, conducted a selection process for the appointment of a member of the Men’s Selection Committee. The CAC met at the BCCI HQ to screen and interview applicants and, following the process, unanimously recommended the appointment of Mr Ramesh Powar,” the statement from BCCI read.

“Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha will chair the Committee,” it further added.

Pawar has represented the national side in 2 Tests and 31 ODIs during his playing career. He has experience handling a coaching role in major teams. He has worked with the India Women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat and has also worked in the capacity of the bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector ended on October 4, and the BCCI had invited applications for a place in the selection committee.

Why did Ojha become chief selector?

Although Ramesh Powar was added to the Men’s Selection Committee, Pragyan Ojha was appointed as the chief selector on the basis of seniority. He has played 24 Tests while Powar has played only two Test matches. Amongst all the members present on the committee, Ojha has played most Tests.