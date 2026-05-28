ETV Bharat / sports

Praggnanandhaa Stuns Magnus Carlsen; Gukesh Suffers Another Setback

Oslo: R Praggnanandhaa proved he can go toe-to-toe with Magnus Carlsen, defeating the Norwegian world No. 1 in a gripping contest to claim three full points in round three of the Norway Chess here on Wednesday.

In contrast, reigning world champion D Gukesh continued to endure a difficult run, suffering another setback after losing to Alireza Firouzja in the Armageddon game following a hard-fought classical draw.

The victory was another major statement from Praggnanandhaa, who arrived in Oslo on the eve of the Norway Chess after a string of impressive performances at the Superbet Chess Classic Romania in Bucharest.

The win took the Indian to 4.5 points and lifted him to the sole second place in the standings at the Norway Chess. He now trails only Firouzja, who leads the tournament with 7.5 points.

Meanwhile, Gukesh remains on 3.5 points and continues to struggle for momentum, with his difficult run in the Norway Chess showing little sign of easing. The world champion is currently placed fourth in the six-player Open field.