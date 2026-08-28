ETV Bharat / sports

Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian to Win Grand Chess Tour Title; Wins INR 1.91 Crores

Hyderabad: R Praggnanandhaa has been one of the rising names in Indian chess, and he often produces some remarkable performances in the major tournaments. Indian Grandmaster produced a turnaround in the final to secure the biggest title of his career in the form of the Grand Chess Tour Finals.

Praggnanandhaa was trailing by six points at the start of the day. However, he overcame the gap and took the lead by winning both rapid games against Caruana before holding his composure in the blitz section to win 15-13.

With the victory, the 21-year-old became the first Indian to win the title. The victory meant a prize of $200,000.

Praggnanandhaa closes down a six-point gap

Caruana had a six-point advantage after the classical games. However, Pragg came firing in the rapid section and turned the tide of the game to change the complexion of the contest.

The momentum was on his side, and he needed to keep calm during the four-game blitz phase. He then kept the match level to retain his lead and clinch the title.