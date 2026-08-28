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Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian to Win Grand Chess Tour Title; Wins INR 1.91 Crores

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned Fabiano Caruana to win the Grand Chess Tour.

Praggnanandhaa win grand chess tour title
File photo: R Praggnanandhaa (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 28, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: R Praggnanandhaa has been one of the rising names in Indian chess, and he often produces some remarkable performances in the major tournaments. Indian Grandmaster produced a turnaround in the final to secure the biggest title of his career in the form of the Grand Chess Tour Finals.

Praggnanandhaa was trailing by six points at the start of the day. However, he overcame the gap and took the lead by winning both rapid games against Caruana before holding his composure in the blitz section to win 15-13.

With the victory, the 21-year-old became the first Indian to win the title. The victory meant a prize of $200,000.

Praggnanandhaa closes down a six-point gap

Caruana had a six-point advantage after the classical games. However, Pragg came firing in the rapid section and turned the tide of the game to change the complexion of the contest.

The momentum was on his side, and he needed to keep calm during the four-game blitz phase. He then kept the match level to retain his lead and clinch the title.

Breakdown of Prize Money in Grand Chess Tour

R Praggnanandhaa - $200,000 (INR 1.91 Crore)

Fabiano Caruana - $125,000 (INR 1.19 Crore)

Wesley So - $75,000

Vincent Keymer - $50,000

Top three qualify for the Grand Chess Tour 2027

The top three players have directly qualified for the next season. This means that winner Praggnanandhaa, runner-up Caruana, and third-place finisher Wesley will directly be part of the tournament.

11 editions of the tournament

A total of 11 editions of the tournament have been played, and this is the first time an Indian has won the silverware. Four players - Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Wesley So (United States), Alireza Firouzja (France) and Fabiano Caruana (United States) - have won the title twice. The first edition included only three tournaments, but now the count has increased to six.

TAGGED:

GRAND CHESS TOUR WINNER PRAGG
GRAND CHESS TOUR 2026
PRAGGNANANDHAA CARUANA
PRAGGNANANDHAA NEWS
PRAGG GRAND CHESS TOUR VICTORY

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