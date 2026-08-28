Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian to Win Grand Chess Tour Title; Wins INR 1.91 Crores
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned Fabiano Caruana to win the Grand Chess Tour.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: R Praggnanandhaa has been one of the rising names in Indian chess, and he often produces some remarkable performances in the major tournaments. Indian Grandmaster produced a turnaround in the final to secure the biggest title of his career in the form of the Grand Chess Tour Finals.
Praggnanandhaa was trailing by six points at the start of the day. However, he overcame the gap and took the lead by winning both rapid games against Caruana before holding his composure in the blitz section to win 15-13.
🏆 PRAGGNANANDHAA IS THE 2026 GRAND CHESS TOUR CHAMPION! 🏆♟️— Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) August 27, 2026
Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on winning his first-ever Grand Chess Tour title! 🎉
Pragg defeats Fabiano Caruana in a thrilling final match to cap off an incredible season and claim the GCT crown for the first time… pic.twitter.com/joROgGaOxH
With the victory, the 21-year-old became the first Indian to win the title. The victory meant a prize of $200,000.
Praggnanandhaa closes down a six-point gap
Caruana had a six-point advantage after the classical games. However, Pragg came firing in the rapid section and turned the tide of the game to change the complexion of the contest.
The momentum was on his side, and he needed to keep calm during the four-game blitz phase. He then kept the match level to retain his lead and clinch the title.
Pragg wins the third blitz game and takes the lead! 🔥— Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) August 27, 2026
Fabiano Caruana now faces a must-win final game to keep the match alive, while Praggnanandhaa needs only a draw to secure the 2026 GCT Finals title! 🏆
It all comes down to the final game!#grandchesstour #GCTfinals pic.twitter.com/T0qp2fWIZQ
Breakdown of Prize Money in Grand Chess Tour
R Praggnanandhaa - $200,000 (INR 1.91 Crore)
Fabiano Caruana - $125,000 (INR 1.19 Crore)
Wesley So - $75,000
Vincent Keymer - $50,000
Top three qualify for the Grand Chess Tour 2027
The top three players have directly qualified for the next season. This means that winner Praggnanandhaa, runner-up Caruana, and third-place finisher Wesley will directly be part of the tournament.
11 editions of the tournament
A total of 11 editions of the tournament have been played, and this is the first time an Indian has won the silverware. Four players - Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Wesley So (United States), Alireza Firouzja (France) and Fabiano Caruana (United States) - have won the title twice. The first edition included only three tournaments, but now the count has increased to six.