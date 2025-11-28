Practice Sessions Continue Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI In Ranchi, JSCA Enforces Tight Measures
JSCA has made special arrangements for crowd management and spectator entry while security personnel have been deployed at all gates.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST
Ranchi: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming India vs South Africa 1st ODI at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30.
Players from both teams have arrived in Ranchi, and full team practice sessions have been scheduled on Friday and Saturday. Today, both teams were spotted practising here, working on their strategies and combinations.
The South African team took the field first. All players arrived on time and practised for approximately two hours in the nets and on the open wicket. They worked on both batting and fielding sessions. Key players, including Dewald Brewis, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, and Corbin Bosch, practised batting and fast bowling. Other players focused on slog-hitting, batting against spin, and catching sessions. The South African coaching staff divided the players into small groups to focus on power-hitting, death-over bowling, and wicket-to-wicket bowling.
The Indian team hit the nets after them and participated in the practice session. On Thursday, star Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, were seen practising in the nets.
Meanwhile, the JSCA has made special entry arrangements for spectators. For crowd management, drop gates have been installed at various locations throughout the stadium complex for allowing entry to spectators. Also, security forces have been deployed at each gate to prevent overcrowding or chaos.
According to JSCA officials, spectators will be allowed only with valid tickets and identity proof. Items such as water bottles, backpack bags, electronic gadgets, mobile torches, power banks, and folding umbrellas are prohibited for spectators.
An extensive checking has been put in place at the entrances of the complex and barricades have been erected to control queues of spectators. Ambulance, fire brigade, and quick response teams will also be deployed to handle emergencies during the match, offiicials added.
Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel said that the upcoming ODI series is a great opportunity for pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.
"We are always looking to give these guys as much game time to pick up experience, and they are going to play against a quality batting line-up. I am excited for them to get a good run in this series," Morkel, himself a former South African pacer, told reporters on Friday.
He said that the main focus of the team was to play good cricket. "It is a quick turn-around from red ball to white ball," he said.
Morkel said he was unable to give any update on the pitch that will be used. Morkel did not reveal the combination but said it was good to have Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad.
"It is great to have him here, and if he gets an opportunity, he will make the country proud," added Morkel.
