Practice Sessions Continue Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI In Ranchi, JSCA Enforces Tight Measures

Ranchi: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming India vs South Africa 1st ODI at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30.

Players from both teams have arrived in Ranchi, and full team practice sessions have been scheduled on Friday and Saturday. Today, both teams were spotted practising here, working on their strategies and combinations.

The South African team took the field first. All players arrived on time and practised for approximately two hours in the nets and on the open wicket. They worked on both batting and fielding sessions. Key players, including Dewald Brewis, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, and Corbin Bosch, practised batting and fast bowling. Other players focused on slog-hitting, batting against spin, and catching sessions. The South African coaching staff divided the players into small groups to focus on power-hitting, death-over bowling, and wicket-to-wicket bowling.

The Indian team hit the nets after them and participated in the practice session. On Thursday, star Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, were seen practising in the nets.

Meanwhile, the JSCA has made special entry arrangements for spectators. For crowd management, drop gates have been installed at various locations throughout the stadium complex for allowing entry to spectators. Also, security forces have been deployed at each gate to prevent overcrowding or chaos.

According to JSCA officials, spectators will be allowed only with valid tickets and identity proof. Items such as water bottles, backpack bags, electronic gadgets, mobile torches, power banks, and folding umbrellas are prohibited for spectators.