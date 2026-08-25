ETV Bharat / sports

‘Does Anyone Actually Care?’ PR Sreejesh Slams State Of Indian Hockey After Team’s Exit From Hockey World Cup

“The World Cup is not a rehearsal. It is the World Cup. So who is going to ask the difficult questions? Who is going to demand accountability? And most importantly… Does anyone actually care?" he asked.

“Men’s team loses to a top team → ‘It’s a learning experience.’ Beats an Asian team → ‘Great victory.’ Plays good hockey → ‘Good performance.’ But here’s the uncomfortable question: Are we building a team to PLAY good hockey, or a team capable of WINNING against the best in the world? Stop hiding behind ‘learning’, ‘good hockey’ and future tournaments,” he wrote in a post on ‘X’

Hyderabad: A former India goalkeeper has reacted to the Indian men’s team's lacklustre performance at the Hockey World Cup. He slammed the team’s management and called for accountability after India exited the race to the semi-finals with a 3-5 defeat against Argentina on Monday.

In the tournament, the Indian men’s team played a total of five matches, losing three out of them. They managed to win only two games, and the victories came against lower-ranked sides in the form of Wales and Pakistan. However, the team failed to step up in the big games and crashed out of the race to the semi-finals as a result.

Sreejesh questions allowing Women’s chief coach to get a holiday?

Indian women’s team dished out a much better performance in the World Cup and punched above expectations. They played a total of five matches, suffering a defeat only in one game against the Netherlands. They registered their biggest-ever win in the tournament, beating South Africa by 6-1.

The three draws came against mighty sides like China, England and Australia. In his post, Sreejesh praised the performance of the women’s team but questioned the chief coach going on leave during such a crucial tournament.

“Don’t worry… the World Cup doesn’t matter," Sreejesh wrote sarcastically. “The Asian Games are coming. Win a medal there, and then we can start dreaming about LA 2028. Apparently, that’s enough to cover everything that went wrong at the World Cup.”

“Women’s chief coach on holiday just before the World Cup — and the girls still fought their hearts out and exceeded expectations. Credit to the players. But where is the accountability? Do we really expect a team to perform at its best when the chief coach is away during the final phase of preparation?" he further added.