ETV Bharat / sports

PR Sreejesh Hits Back At Hockey India Over Coaching Role Offer And Foreign Coach Hiring

Hyderabad: Indian hockey legend P.R. Sreejesh has slammed Hockey India over the controversy around his removal as the head coach of the Indian junior hockey team. The two-time Olympic medalist has issued a statement after the governing body made their statement on the whole issue.

Sreejesh expressed his displeasure in a social media post, saying no clarity was given to him on the purpose of the developmental team. The 38-year-old also claimed that a demotion was given to him instead of a promotion.

"When the Hockey India president offered me the “development team,” I asked a few simple questions: Do we really have a development team? Who are the players in this development group? What is the structure of the program? What camps are approved for them? What tournaments are they preparing for?,” he said.

He further added that the foreign coaches are being preferred.