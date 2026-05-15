PR Sreejesh Hits Back At Hockey India Over Coaching Role Offer And Foreign Coach Hiring
PR Sreejesh has slammed Hockey India over the controversy around his contract as the head coach of the junior team, which was not renewed.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian hockey legend P.R. Sreejesh has slammed Hockey India over the controversy around his removal as the head coach of the Indian junior hockey team. The two-time Olympic medalist has issued a statement after the governing body made their statement on the whole issue.
Sreejesh expressed his displeasure in a social media post, saying no clarity was given to him on the purpose of the developmental team. The 38-year-old also claimed that a demotion was given to him instead of a promotion.
"When the Hockey India president offered me the “development team,” I asked a few simple questions: Do we really have a development team? Who are the players in this development group? What is the structure of the program? What camps are approved for them? What tournaments are they preparing for?,” he said.
He further added that the foreign coaches are being preferred.
When the Hockey India president offered me the “development team,” I asked a few simple questions:— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 14, 2026
Do we really have a development team?
Who are the players in this development group?
What is the structure of the program?
What camps are approved for them?
What tournaments are…
“4 teams.6 foreign coaches.3 foreign strength & conditioning coaches.1 foreign video analyst.2 foreign goalkeeper coaches (visiting).1 foreign sports psychologist (visiting). Lucky that at least we still have 1 Indian coach in each team ( as per the Hockey India app ). The junior team is already taken. Maybe now it’s time for U18 too,” he added.
Earlier, Hockey India denied any bias, saying that Sreejesh was not fired. Instead, his contract expired in December 2025, and a standard application process was followed. The federation appointed Frederic Soyez as the new junior men’s coach.
“After winning a Junior World Cup bronze medal as chief coach, making me a goalkeeper coach again — is that considered a promotion or a demotion?” he asked.
Sreejesh was one of the best goalies in the hockey world during his playing time. Also, he was part of the Indian hockey team that won back to b ack bronze medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.
The heated clash between Sreejesh and te Hockey India has become one of the most high-profile clashes in India’s sporting landscape. The dispute is now going on, with both of them giving statements against each other.