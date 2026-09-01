ETV Bharat / sports

Policy For Women Athletes Returning After Maternity: Delhi HC Seeks WFI, Centre's Response on Phogat's Plea

File - Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the 53 kg category qualifying round for the Asian Games Trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Centre on a plea by grappler Vinesh Phogat seeking formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also issued notice to the Indian Olympic Association on Phogat’s petition and listed the matter for November 18.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, said “this is a larger question on lady athletes and maternity leave and impact on their ability to participate in the sport. In fact, international standards are that female athlete who takes maternity leave is given some benefits and protection of her ranking, etc".

In the plea, Phogat sought directions for formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning from maternity, transparent and objectively verifiable selection and nomination processes, an alternative mechanism for athletes disadvantaged by maternity-related absence.

She also sought her consideration for competitions for which she is otherwise eligible, and a definite and time-bound domestic competition calendar.

Phogat, who became a mother in July 2025, said upon resuming her wrestling career after childbirth, she was made to re-enter the competitive pathway without any accommodation for the period she was unable to compete due to maternity.

The plea said the eligibility framework relied on performances in tournaments held during the maternity period, effectively penalising her for the absence, rather than providing an alternative route back into competition.