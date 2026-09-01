Policy For Women Athletes Returning After Maternity: Delhi HC Seeks WFI, Centre's Response on Phogat's Plea
Phogat also sought her consideration for competitions for which she is otherwise eligible, and a definite and time-bound domestic competition calendar.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Centre on a plea by grappler Vinesh Phogat seeking formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also issued notice to the Indian Olympic Association on Phogat’s petition and listed the matter for November 18.
Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, said “this is a larger question on lady athletes and maternity leave and impact on their ability to participate in the sport. In fact, international standards are that female athlete who takes maternity leave is given some benefits and protection of her ranking, etc".
In the plea, Phogat sought directions for formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning from maternity, transparent and objectively verifiable selection and nomination processes, an alternative mechanism for athletes disadvantaged by maternity-related absence.
She also sought her consideration for competitions for which she is otherwise eligible, and a definite and time-bound domestic competition calendar.
Phogat, who became a mother in July 2025, said upon resuming her wrestling career after childbirth, she was made to re-enter the competitive pathway without any accommodation for the period she was unable to compete due to maternity.
The plea said the eligibility framework relied on performances in tournaments held during the maternity period, effectively penalising her for the absence, rather than providing an alternative route back into competition.
Phogat has also filed another petition seeking quashing of two show cause notices issued to her by WFI and disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.
The court asked the counsel for WFI to get instructions in the matter and listed it for hearing on September 29.
WFI’s counsel said they kept the hearing twice but “there has been no show” and a final opportunity has been given and the hearing is on September 2.
In the plea, Phogat said that the two notices issued to her on May 9 and June 17 are part of a continuing pattern of arbitrary and mala fide action by WFI, obstructing her return to competitive wrestling after maternity.
It contended that WFI acted against her despite the International Testing Agency having cleared her to compete from January 1, 2026. However, WFI adopted an eligibility framework which effectively excluded Phogat from the selection process and immediately issued the first show cause notice alleging anti-doping/ whereabouts violations, the plea said.
She said the show cause notices and consequential proceedings constitute a continuing impediment to her return to elite competition and have the potential to prejudice her eligibility, nomination and participation in forthcoming competitions.
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